Jean-Marie Le Pen was hospitalized

Le Point weekly wrote that the 94-year-old had suddenly complained of severe fatigue at his home in Rueil-Malmaison, west of Paris.

The reason for his hospitalization may have been heart problems – the newspaper reported, citing a friend of a political veteran and other unnamed sources. News channel BFMTV and daily newspaper Le Figaro also reported that Jean-Marie Le Pen had been hospitalized. According to BFMTV, doctors assessed his condition as “critical”.

Despite his advanced age and his retirement from active politics several years ago, Jean-Marie Le Pen is still influential on the French right. He co-founded the Front National (FN) in 1972 and led it for nearly four decades.

His daughter, Marine Le Pen, took over the leadership of the party from him in 2011, changing its name to the National Alliance, and has since worked to make the party more electable, moderate its views and broaden its appeal. Once a fringe party.

He broke politically with his father after he repeatedly prevented him from implementing his strategy. Jean-Marie Le Pen was expelled from the party in 2015 for repeatedly downplaying the Holocaust. Jean-Marie Le Pen accused her daughter of “betrayal” and engaged in a long public feud with her.

Cover image credit: Michael Stupak/NurPhoto via Getty Images