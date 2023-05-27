JD Vance says Target “decided to wage war” on customers with its Pride Month collection

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) suggested Friday that Target has “decided to wage war” on its customers by launching its annual Pride Month collection.

“Target could have decided to stay out of the culture wars and instead decided to wage war over a large share of their customer base,” she says. chirp. “I don’t shop at Target anymore, and many families seem to be doing the same.”

Conservatives have called for a boycott of the company over its LGBTQ goods, with several Republican lawmakers expressing support.

“Why wake up supporting companies that hate you?” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Col.) said on Twitter Monday. “It wouldn’t be the point to get another dollar out of me.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) compared the situation to the conservative backlash that Bud Light faced last month after partnering with social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“What they don’t realize is the men, who left Bud Light, left their wives shopping at Target. Or at least they used to,” Green said. chirp Thursday.

Target announced this week that it was removing some items from stores and that it had moved Pride merchandise to the back of some Southern stores, after customers shut down Pride screens, angrily confronted workers and posted threatening videos on social media, according to a report. Associated Press.

“Since introducing this year’s kit, we have faced threats affecting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while on the job,” Target said in a statement to the Associated Press. “Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”

The company has been selling merchandise for Pride Month, an annual celebration of the LGBTQ community, for ten years, according to The New York Times.