February 20, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

JD Power discovers that Korean car manufacturers make the most reliable cars

Izer 25 mins ago 3 min read
2022 Kia Telluride got Consumer Reports highest score

Over the past decade our friends in Korea have made some huge advances in car manufacturing and design since the days of buy one, get one free Kia sales. fact, Kia, Hyundai and Genesis It earned three of the five best slots in the newly redesigned JD Power 2022 American Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). Toyota and Buick also topped the list of brands with the most reliable vehicles after three years of ownership.

2022 Kia Telluride | Kia

What is the most reliable car brand?

Reliability has always been one of the most important factors for choosing a file the cars to buy. However, reliability is gaining new value as supply chain issues continue to criticize auto supply.

See also  Court records show notorious CEO Andrew Widhorn, who was a Portlander resident, under investigation for alleged fraud, money laundering, and attempted tax evasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Court records show notorious CEO Andrew Widhorn, who was a Portlander resident, under investigation for alleged fraud, money laundering, and attempted tax evasion.

8 hours ago Izer
2 min read

The Saudi Electricity Company responds to allegations of harassment of Elon Musk

16 hours ago Izer
2 min read

BTC Fights $40K, ETH Dumps Below $2.8K

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

3 min read

They have more money and are not afraid to use it – they will be future investors

19 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Kanye West Attacks Mother-in-law Kris Jenner’s ‘Godless’ Cory Gamble On Instagram

20 mins ago Muhammad
5 min read

This high speed space sail can take us to the following star systems

21 mins ago Izer
5 min read

How much can LeBron James affect son Bronney’s stock in the NBA? And maybe more than you thought

22 mins ago Emet