JD Power discovers that Korean car manufacturers make the most reliable cars

Over the past decade our friends in Korea have made some huge advances in car manufacturing and design since the days of buy one, get one free Kia sales. fact, Kia, Hyundai and Genesis It earned three of the five best slots in the newly redesigned JD Power 2022 American Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). Toyota and Buick also topped the list of brands with the most reliable vehicles after three years of ownership.

2022 Kia Telluride | Kia

What is the most reliable car brand?

Reliability has always been one of the most important factors for choosing a file the cars to buy. However, reliability is gaining new value as supply chain issues continue to criticize auto supply.

“Many owners are keeping their vehicles for longer, so long-term reliability is even more important,” said David Amodeo, global automotive director at JD Power. “Some automakers do much better than others at preventing problems. Those problems include the car’s mechanics, the exterior, the interior – but also infotainment systems, driver assistance systems, and all the other electronic systems in today’s cars.”

With this in mind, finding the most reliable car brand is more important than anything else in the auto industry right now. Although it is the company’s first, it dinar strength The study lists Kia as the most reliable car company. Last year’s study ranked Kia in third place, so something must be changing with the brand. Hyundai came in third place While Genesis followed closely behind in fourth place.

How reliable are Genesis cars?

2022 Genesis G90 | origin

although Genesis still seems like a mysterious brand For many drivers, the brand’s popularity is rapidly increasing, and for good reason. Overall, the JD Power Genesis ranked 4th, but it was the most reliable luxury car.

Even the mighty Toyota luxury brand Lexus It slipped to second place, followed by Porsche and Cadillac, respectively.

What are the main conclusions of the J.D. Power study?

Aside from brand rankings, the study pointed out some interesting bits of data. On the least surprising side of things, the study found mass market cars had fewer issues across the board than the premium brands. This is mainly due to the increase in electronics and new technologies found in premium brands. Mass market cars tend to be simpler and, in turn, less likely to break, at least on a large scale.

According to the survey, one of the most interesting bits of information is that issues with infotainment screens and systems are the most annoying areas. In fact, infotainment problems are almost as common as the following areas at the highest levels.

Seven of the top 10 problem areas of study are related to information and entertainment. This includes built-in voice recognition, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, built-in Bluetooth, insufficient power jacks/USB ports, hard-to-understand/use navigation systems, touch screen/display, and inaccurate/outdated map.

Take a bow, Kia

Like we said at the beginning, Kia has come a long way. What was once an almost storied economy car company has turned completely into a world-class automaker that builds millions of powerful models annually.

