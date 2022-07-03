Jazz notes: Mitchell, Joubert Trade, Jouzang, Brads

Although recently Trade approval All Star Center Rudy Gobert For a batch of veteran contracts and first-round picks in a deal that’s sure to lower their cap in the short term, Jazz I explained to the inquiring teams that all stars are goalkeepers Donovan Mitchell Not available as a commercial target, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link via ClutchPoints).
“They want to keep building a list around Donovan Mitchell,” Wojnarowski said of the Utah front office. “They have shut down any team that contacted about trying to trade Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz are committed to moving forward with him as their key player.”
It remains to be seen how much of this position is just a negotiating tactic. Mark Stein adds in a New Substack piece that while echoing Woj’s report that the jazz currently suggests a lack of interest in dealing with the 25-year-old All-NBA shooting guard, he expects the team’s CEO Danny Eng You’ll enjoy the royal blessing of Mitchell’s future transfer.
About competing CEOs, however, there is a difference Be optimistic Mitchell could be at the right price.
There’s more outside of Utah:
- As a result of the aforementioned Rudy Gobert Bargain, Jazz has added many current and future promising young players, writes Ryan MacDonald from the Desert News. Auburn is a big man Walker Kessler22nd in the 2022 NBA Draft, he will arrive in Utah with a larger-than-expected role with the Timberwolves.
- Summer Jazz League Pavilion Johnny Jouzang He was suspended from group training today after a car crash on Saturday, according to Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune (Twitter link). Juzang, a former UCSD magician who went without drafting in 2022, is hired join Two-way jazz.
- NBA veteran Taco Valcurrently plays on the Jazz Summer League team, reports Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune (Twitter link) who – which Evan BradsPreviously on the Celtics’ player enhancement team, he was hired as an assistant coach under the new head coach for jazz. Will Hardy.
