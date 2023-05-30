May 30, 2023

Jaylen Brown is hinting that he could leave the Boston Celtics after the Miami Heat Game 7 defeat

Emet 1 hour ago 2 min read

Jaylen Brown hints he may leave the Boston Celtics – even though he’s eligible for a $295 million contract – after losing the Miami Heat Game 7 as he admits: “I was expecting to win today… I failed.”

  • The Boston Celtics made NBA history by defeating Miami on Monday night
  • But they were beaten pretty badly, leaving stars like Jaylen Brown stunned
By Jack Bezants for Dailymail.Com

published: | Updated:

Jaylen Brown refused to rule out leaving the Celtics after their Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night.

The Browns and Celtics had a chance of history in the game, as they fought back from 3-0 to tie the series 3-3, with Game 7 taking place in Boston.

Yet they still can’t get it done.

The 26-year-old Brown was asked about his future at Boston in the aftermath of the game and has not confirmed he will be staying.

“I was expecting to win tonight and move on,” he said, in response to whether he had thought about his future.

Jaylen Brown was shocked after the Miami Heat defeated the Celtics on Monday night

Brown declined to say with certainty that he will remain with the Celtics for next season

That’s what I was focused on and that’s what I was focusing on. We failed and failed and it’s hard to focus on anything else now. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.

Brown top-scored with the Celtics, with 19 points, but his team was decisively beaten 103-84 by Miami.

The 26-year-old Brown’s comments are especially surprising given that he is eligible for a five-year, $295 million contract after making the All-NBA Team earlier in May.

Meanwhile, Celtics coach Joe Mazzola praised his team spirit after coming back from a 3-0 deficit to take it into game seven against Miami.

“It’s one of the best dressing rooms I’ve been a part of,” Mazzola said. “Men care. They gave it their all.

This is the most important thing to take away from this. We clearly did not achieve our goal. We didn’t win, and that was our goal. So, we failed in that regard, but it’s not because men didn’t have a sense of connectedness and personality and just who they are as people.

“They need to know – when we were down 3-0, the thing was how do we want to be defined?

“I thought they showed a lot of personality by getting to this point.”

