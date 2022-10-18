October 18, 2022

Jay-Z sues Bacardi to open books about the D’Usse partnership

Muhammad 1 hour ago 1 min read
Jay Z He wants to know how much money his famous cognac line makes, and he sued his Bacardi associates to get that information.

In the documents obtained TMZ Hip HopBacardi, Inc., Jay-Z, S.C. Liquor, demands complete financial clarity when it comes to D’Usse…the top shelf cognac brand in which Jay and Bacardi are 50/50 partners.

Jay and the booze giant have co-owned D’Usse since 2011… He regularly shouts the brand out in his songs and even drinks it from one of the Grammys once to promote it. However, the lawsuit makes clear that something about the partnership – officially called D’Usse LLC – is not good.

In the documents, Jay-Z’s co. She says she needs all the books and records, the locations of all the warehouses that stock D’Usse barrels, bottles and accessories… as well as all the information about Bacardi’s physical stock and its inventory process.

It’s unclear what prompted Jay to demand this information, but there is clearly a level of mistrust between the partners. One sentence from the docs seems very expressive: SC Liquor says it needs to “monitor behavior [Bacardi’s] Business to protect SC’s rights as a “partner in the company.

We’ve reached out to Jay-Z and Bacardi for comment…so far, no word has come in.

