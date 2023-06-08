June 8, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Jay-Z Pockets $7.2 Million, Parlux Pays Up End Perfume Saga

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read

Exclusive

Jay Z

He gets a $7.2 million payment!!!

Parlux Perfume Saga closes

6/8/2023 12:45 AM PST

Jay Z At least $7 million richer than he was a day ago, and the money means he can finally put a legal battle that has lasted more than 7 years behind him.

TMZ Hip Hop Note that Paralux Fragrances sent $7,259,061.31 to Jay’s team on Wednesday — that’s what the company owes him after losing his lawsuit. footback in January 2016, claiming that the mogul had not lived up to promotional commitments for Jay-Z’s Gold cologne.

As we reported, a jury She ruled in favor of Jay Over a year ago, but Parlux filed an appeal… which he lost last week. As a result, the company was on the hook for the court-ordered sum of $6.8 million plus interest.

Here’s a little perspective on how long Parlux’s fight has been going on — when the lawsuit was filed, Jay-Z was worth about $610 million, according to Forbes. Seven years later, that has more than quadrupled!!!

While $7 would be like hitting the lottery for most of us, it’s a drop in the bucket for someone as successful as Jay.

TMZ broke the story…he f Beyonce I just paid $200 million – in cash, no less – for… New Malibu mansion. It is the most expensive real estate deal in California history, and the second largest in US history, and on top of that, they also have a $100 million Bel-Air home.

So, when all is said and done, $7.2 million should cover severe L.A. County property taxes… for about a year.



© 2023 EHM PRODUCTIONS, INC.
All rights reserved

See also  Celine Dion Fans Protest Rolling Stone's "Greatest Singers" List - Rolling Stone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Actor Jay Johnston, best known for his character “Bob’s Burger”, has been arrested for rioting at the Capitol

9 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

The Iron Sheik, professional wrestling legend and Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 81

17 hours ago Muhammad
4 min read

Fear and anxiety after Subs Subs will no longer be the hallmark of Castro’s theater seats

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

7 min read

Already a quarter of Hungarians are moving closer to the Russians, but even Fidesz and Mi Hasank voters are pro-NATO.

1 hour ago Arzu
5 min read

Asian markets fall further as the market rally stalls on Wall Street

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Jay-Z Pockets $7.2 Million, Parlux Pays Up End Perfume Saga

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

Scientists discover the “lost world” in a billion-year-old Australian rock | Science and technology news

1 hour ago Izer