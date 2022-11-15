November 15, 2022

Jay Leno suffered third-degree burns in a car fire

Jay Leno revealed that he suffered third-degree burns and may need skin grafting After a 115-year-old car caught on fire In his famous Los Angeles garage, he was rescued by a quick-thinking friend.

Host of the “Tonight Show” TMZ . said He was repairing a clogged fuel line on a Saturday in his white 1907 steam car when he sprayed gasoline on his face and hands.

Almost simultaneously, a spark triggered an explosion, setting the 72-year-old car enthusiast on fire.

Leno told the enforcer that his friend, Dave, quickly smothered the flames, preventing more serious injuries.

The comedian was taken to the Grossman Burn Center and treated for third-degree burns, which may require skin grafts, he revealed to TMZ.

Jay Leno said he was fixing a clogged fuel line in his car when he sprayed gasoline on his face and hands.
Leno told The Post on Monday, “I got serious burns from a petrol fire. I’m fine. I just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Sources had told TMZ that the explosion caused severe burns to the left side of Lino’s face, but did not seriously hurt his eye or ear.

Lino, who was reported to have canceled his two-week engagements, told the outlet that he expects to stay in the hospital for up to 10 days.

Picture of Jay Leno standing in front of his car.

After being doused with gasoline, a spark caused an explosion, setting the “Tonight Show” host and his car on fire.

A picture of one of Jay Leno's cars.

The comedian was taken to the Grossman Burn Center and treated for third-degree burns and is expected to say he stayed in the hospital for up to 10 days.

Concern about the funny man began Sunday night after he missed his scheduled appearance at the 2022 Financial Brands Forum in Las Vegas due to a “very serious medical emergency.”

In June, US News & World Report said the Leno’s range of cars included more than 180 vehicles, including exotics, supercars, and antiques.

