Jay Leno shows off his ‘brand new face’ after suffering third degree burns

March 2, 2023 | 5:25 a.m

Jay Leno joked that he’s got a “complete new face” during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Wednesday.

The former ‘Tonight Show’ presenter suffered a horrific car fire accident on November 12 that left him with third-degree burns to his face, chest, and hands.

The 72-year-old was met with loud applause from the audience as he was seated Chatting with the singer of “Since U Were Gone” about his injuries.

“You look great,” Clarkson told Leno, “but here’s a whole new face.”

“It’s unbelievable,” Leno continued. “What happened was, I was working on a car and I got a full face of gasoline and it caught fire. And I was eating a hot, flaming Dorito and when I bit into it, it lodged in my face,” he jokes.

“It was very interesting. It was all third-degree burns, it was really bad. It was really bad.”

“You can’t tell at all,” Clarkson said.

“No, you think there will be clouds here or something,” he jokes. “No, this is like a brand new face.”

He added, “For only the second time in my career, I’m the new face of comedy.”

Jay Leno said he was working on a car when gasoline started a fire in his face. Wes Eubanks/NBC Universal

In December, the funnyman and car fanatic revealed the cause of the fiery explosion in his garage.

“It was a white 1907 steam car. The fuel line was clogged, so I was under it,” he said of working on the vintage car — along with his close friend David Clakai — during a talk With “Today” host Hoda Kotb. “It sounded clogged and I said, ‘Blow some air through the line,’ and so he did.”

Jay Leno joked that one would “think there would be a cloud” over his face when Kelly Clarkson admitted how much his face had recovered. The Kelly Clarkson Show

The fuel line made a noise, Leno said, “and all of a sudden, boom, my face was full of gas. Then the pilot light jumped out and my face was on fire.”

Fortunately, Leno said, Kelaki acted quickly.

“I said to my friend, ‘Dave, I’m on fire.’ And Dave is like, ‘Okay.’ I said, ‘No, Dave, I’m on fire.’ And then, ‘Oh my God.’ My friend Dave pulled me out and jumped on me and kind of put out the fire.”

Jay Leno was seen with burn marks from the accident as he arrived at his car garage in Burbank, California. London Entertainment for the New York Post

An in-depth look was seen at Jay Leno’s burn marks appearing on his face. London Entertainment for the New York Post

Leno was taken to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he was treated for third-degree burns during his 10-day stay. Lino too Received skin grafts And another surgical procedure.

His recovery got worse just weeks after the ordeal when he broke several bones in a freak motorcycle accident.

Jay Leno was seen with the medical team from the Grossman-Byrne Center in Los Angeles who treated his facial burns on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Wes Eubanks/NBC Universal

Leno revealed the details of the second incident yet Las Vegas Journal Review Interrogate him about the car fire.

“That was the first accident, okay?” He said last month. “Then just last week, I got off my motorcycle. So I have a broken collarbone. I have two broken ribs. I have cracked knees.”

During his appearance, Leno and Clarkson gifted the three nurses who dealt with the talk show host a three-night vacation to the Bahamas.





