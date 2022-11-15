Jay Leno sends message after suffering burns in petrol fire – NBC Los Angeles

Jay Leno He was taken to hospital and canceled from a conference after suffering a serious medical injury, burns to his face and hands, after one of his cars caught fire without warning.

Leno, the fanatical car host and longtime Tonight Show host, was treated to Grossman Burn Center in West Hills.

The 72-year-old was scheduled to perform in Forum 2022 At the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

NBCLA spoke with George Swift, a mechanic at Big Dog Productions and a good friend of Leno, who said it would be a long recovery, but Leno would be fine.

A representative, who was not present at the time of the fire, said Leno was working in his Los Angeles garage on Saturday when a fire broke out from one of the cars and Leno was injured.

He called off his engagement for the rest of the week.

The hospital issued a statement on behalf of Lino on Monday afternoon to let everyone know he is fine.

“Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment at the Grossman Burn Center for the burns he received to his face and hands from a petrol accident in his garage over the weekend. He has a good sense of humor and is moved and all inquiries regarding his condition and his best wishes are in the statement. To let everyone know that it works well and is in the “Best Burning Center in the USA”.