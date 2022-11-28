Jay Leno arrives for his first comedy gig since being set on fire and crashes into a cop car



Jay LenoA miraculous return to comedy – just two weeks after suffering severe burns – is officially a smash hit…just ask the cops who mowed their car!

It’s a Murphy’s Law moment, you just have to laugh, and Jay did, but Sunday night, when he was headed to the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, Calif…. he actually grazed a cop tire on his Tesla.

Jay arrived with his wife, Mavisand everyone — HBPD included — got past the semi-barricade tuck quickly, and the comedian immediately made it clear that he was ready and willing to joke about the garage fire.

Check out the video… Jay dropped 2 or 3 players in a line at his own expense on his way to the clubhouse.

TMZ broke the story… Leno was working on one of his old cars in his garage when a fuel line blew on him, engulfing about half of Jay’s upper body — including his face.

After suffering second- and third-degree burns to his face, neck, arms, and hands…he went to the Grossman Burn Center, where he underwent skin grafts and was treated in a hyperbaric chamber.

Very few people thought it was realistic, but Sunday Night proved all the doubters wrong.

BTW, Jay has been spending his Sunday nights at this club for decades, and it was quickly sold when he announced he was returning. Appropriately, there was a lot of media out there, awaiting his amazing comeback.