Japan’s prime minister says North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile





CNN

–



North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from Muncheon, Kangwon Province, into waters off the east coast of the peninsula, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters Sunday.

The missiles were launched between 1:47 a.m. and 1:53 a.m. local time on Sunday, according to Japan’s Minister of State for Defense Toshiro Ino.

Ino added that the two missiles fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The first missile is estimated to have flown about 350 kilometers, or 217 miles, at a maximum altitude of about 100 kilometers, or 62 miles, according to Inoue. The second traveled about the same distance.

Inoue noted that there were no reports of damage to ships at sea, but the Defense Ministry was still analyzing details and investigating what type of missiles were launched, including the possibility that they were submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

The country’s joint chiefs of staff said the South Korean military has strengthened its monitoring and vigilance and has maintained full readiness with close cooperation with the United States.

This is the 25th missile launch this year, according to CNN statistics, which includes both ballistic and cruise missiles. The latest launch occurred on Thursday when North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles, the latest in a series of launches in the past two weeks.

The Japanese Coast Guard has instructed ships to pay attention to the information and not to approach any objects that have fallen into the sea. It also asked ships to report any relevant information.

Tuesday, North Korea fired another missileWithout warning, it flew over and overrun Japan, prompting Japan to warn its citizens to take cover.

The missile on Tuesday traveled over northern Japan early this morning, and is believed to have landed in the Pacific Ocean. The last time North Korea fired a ballistic missile at Japan was in 2017.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned If North Korea continues “down this path” of provocation after its ballistic missile launch Tuesday, “it will only increase condemnation, increase isolation, and increase steps taken in response to their actions.”

United State Impose new penalties The US Treasury and the US State Department said Friday, following North Korea’s recent ballistic missile tests.

North Korea usually fires its missiles into waters off the coast of the Korean peninsula, making Tuesday’s flight over Japan considerably more provocative.

The sharp acceleration in weapons testing has raised alarm in the region, with the United States, South Korea and Japan responding with missile launches and joint military exercises. The United States also redeployed an aircraft carrier to waters near the peninsula, a move South Korean authorities described as “extremely unusual”.

Ino said Japan has issued a strong protest against North Korea through its embassy in Beijing.

On Thursday, US, South Korean and Japanese warships conducted a missile defense exercise in the Sea of ​​Japan US Indian Command in the Pacific He said in a statement.