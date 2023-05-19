Japanese stocks rose to their highest levels since 1990 as the G7 meeting took place

2 hours ago

Central Bank of the Philippines Governor Felipe Medalla said the Central Bank of the Philippines may suspend interest rates in its policy for the next two or three meetings before considering a rate cut given the domestic inflation situation in the economy.

It comes after it kept its benchmark interest rate at 6.25% on Thursday, the first pause after nine consecutive hikes since May 2022.

Speaking to CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia,” Medalla said that month-on-month inflation is “already so low,” the central bank could consider a rate cut after the next two or three meetings.

However, Medalla points out, “The market seems to think it’s appropriate to make a difference between our policy [the] US policy [of] anywhere between 1% to 1.25%.”

“What we have to be very vigilant about is the extent to which even a small differential between our policy rate and the Fed rate can cause a significant weakening of the peso.”

The peso currently stands at 55.74 against the US dollar.

In addition, Midela also expected the country’s inflation to drop to around 4% by September or October. The headline inflation rate in the Philippines was 6.6% in April.

– Lim Hwi Ji, Charmaine Jacob