May 29, 2023

Japanese stocks jumped 2%, and Asian markets rose after the United States reached an interim debt ceiling deal

Friday, May 26, 2023, 11:38 a.m. EST

The Fed’s Loretta Mester expects interest rates to rise

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester told CNBC on Friday that she expects more interest rate increases will be needed as inflation continues to rise.

“When I look at the data and look at what’s going on with the inflation numbers, I think we’re going to have to tighten up a little bit more,” Meester said on “Squawk on the Street.” “We’ve made progress. Now this is calibration training, and this is the hard one.”

Mester is a non-voting member this year of the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets interest rates.

Friday, May 26, 2023, 8:39 AM EST

The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation is rising more than expected

The core personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, rose 0.4% in April. That’s more than economists polled by Dow Jones expected. On a year over year basis, core personal consumption expenditures rose 4.7%, also more than expected.

Friday, May 26, 2023, 9:19 AM EST

Markets are now anticipating a Fed rate hike in June

Markets raised bets on a June rate hike from the Federal Reserve after hotter-than-expected inflation data on Friday morning.

The odds of a quarter percentage point increase jumped to 56%, according to CME Group data. This came after a report showed that personal consumption expenditures prices rose 0.4% in April and 4.7% from a year ago.

The chances of an increase were only 17% a week ago. The probability of a price hike no later than July has increased to 75%.

See also  Jim Cramer says the charts indicate that now is the perfect time to buy gold

Friday, May 26, 2023, 11:13 a.m. EST

Consumer sentiment slightly beat expectations

The final reading of consumer confidence in May was slightly above expectations. University of Michigan consumer confidence index It came in at 59.2, while economists polled by Dow Jones had expected a reading of 57.7.

This level is certainly much lower than the 63.5 in April.

“Consumer sentiment fell 7% amid concerns about the economy’s path, erasing nearly half of the gains made after an all-time historic low last June. The decline mirrors the 2011 debt-ceiling crisis, during which sentiment also slumped,” Surveys writes consumer director Joanne Hsu.

