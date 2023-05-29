Japanese stocks jumped 2%, and Asian markets rose after the United States reached an interim debt ceiling deal

Friday, May 26, 2023, 11:38 a.m. EST

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester told CNBC on Friday that she expects more interest rate increases will be needed as inflation continues to rise.

“When I look at the data and look at what’s going on with the inflation numbers, I think we’re going to have to tighten up a little bit more,” Meester said on “Squawk on the Street.” “We’ve made progress. Now this is calibration training, and this is the hard one.”

Mester is a non-voting member this year of the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets interest rates.

– Jeff Cox