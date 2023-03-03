(CNN) Japan She listed her islands – and discovered that she had 7,000 more than she had previously thought.

Digital mapping by the Japan Geospatial Information Authority (GSI) recently found that there are 14,125 islands in Japanese territory, more than double the number of 6,852 that has been officially used since a 1987 report by the Japanese Coast Guard.

However, GSI stressed this week that the new figure reflects advances in surveying technology and the detail of the maps used in the count — it did not change the total land area in Japan’s possession.

She said that while there is no international agreement on how to count islets, she used the same size standard as the previous survey 35 years ago.

This necessitated the calculation of all naturally occurring land areas with a circumference of at least 100 meters (330 ft).

The new figure does not include any artificially reclaimed land.

The islands surrounding Japan have been at the center of many territorial disputes.

Japan claims control of Russia South Kuril Islandswhich Tokyo calls the Northern Territories, a dispute dating back to the end of World War II, when Soviet forces captured it from Japan.

Japan also says it has a historical claim to the concession The uninhabited Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which it currently administers, but China has repeatedly contested this claim.

Meanwhile, Japan and South Korea remain locked in a more than 70-year-old dispute over the sovereignty of a group of Arab states. The islands known as Dokdo near Seoul and Takeshima, Tokyo In the Sea of ​​Japan, which Korea calls the East Sea.