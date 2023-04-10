April 10, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Japan eyes AI adoption as OpenAI CEO visits PM Kishida, talks domestic expansion

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will consider government adoption of artificial intelligence technology such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot if privacy and cybersecurity concerns are resolved, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

The comments by Matsuno, a government spokesperson, came shortly before OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a visit to Japan, during which Altman said his company was “looking into opening an office.”

“We hope to … build something great for the Japanese people and make better models for the Japanese language and Japanese culture,” Altman told reporters after meeting Kishida.

Asked about Italy’s temporary ban on ChatGPT — developed by OpenAI-backed Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) — Matsuno said at a regular press conference that Japan is aware of other countries’ actions.

Matsuno said Japan will continue to evaluate the possibilities of introducing AI to reduce the workload of government employees after assessing how to respond to concerns such as data breaches.

In the wake of Italy’s restrictions on ChatGPT, which have inspired other European countries to consider such measures, OpenAI last week introduced measures to address the Italian regulator’s privacy-breaching concerns.

in blog post Titled “Our Approach to AI Security,” the San Francisco-based company said last week that it was developing “precise policies against behavior that presents a real risk to people.”

Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said he told Japan’s Kishida about “the positive aspects of this technology and how to mitigate the negative aspects” at a meeting on Monday in Tokyo.

Additional reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kenneth Maxwell

See also  Stock futures mixed after Dow and S&P 500 crossed worst month since March 2020

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

8 min read

New EPA rules will upend the industry because electric vehicle plans are so low

9 hours ago Izer
5 min read

Highest CD prices today, April 7th

17 hours ago Izer
7 min read

The Environmental Protection Agency is said to be proposing rules aimed at increasing electric vehicle sales tenfold

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

Two killed in house collapse in Marseille

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Japan eyes AI adoption as OpenAI CEO visits PM Kishida, talks domestic expansion

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Beef: Netflix’s new dark comedy series “Wild” gets a Rotten Tomatoes score of almost

1 hour ago Muhammad
4 min read

Uncover hidden galaxy secrets

1 hour ago Izer