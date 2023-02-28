Japan accuses Ad Giant Dentsu of rigging bids for the Tokyo Olympics

Japanese advertising giant Dentsu was one of the driving forces behind the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, helping to bring in record sales of $3.6 billion and orchestrating everything down to the last detail.

On Tuesday, Japanese prosecutors accused the company of breaking the law in the process, alleging that it conspired with five others to evade the public bidding process leading up to the Games.

The charges come as part of a widening investigation into corruption surrounding the 2020 Olympics, which have been postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic.

Japanese prosecutors have cast a wide net, accusing executives from some major Japanese corporations of bribery as they competed for high-profile sponsorship deals and sought contracts to, among other things, manufacture Olympic uniforms and publish printed materials for the Games.