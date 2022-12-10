János Volner, now working for the government, abandons opposition politics. The politician will continue in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he will be the Foreign Economic Attaché in Singapore, Telex has learnt. We reached out to Máté Paczolay, a spokesperson for the ministry, who confirmed the information and said Volner’s appointment is underway.

“The doors of the Foreign Ministry are always open to those who are willing to work for the Hungarian national interest, and this will not change in the near future.”

The speaker told our newspaper.

Volner’s political career is becoming rarer in Hungary, after Fidesz’s second two-thirds victory, and with each new Fidesz two-thirds, Volner moved closer and closer to the ruling party.

He started out as a spokesman for the far-right organization Magyar Garda, then joined Jobbik, under which he won several parliamentary mandates, and was also the party’s deputy leader at the same time. At the time of the second two-thirds Fidesz victory, he was still working on changing the government, and he was highly critical of the prime minister, to whom he gave 24. In his interview he said:

Orban is an idiot.

While Fidesz sees Jobbik, backed by Lajos Simicska and allied with opposition parties, as yet another danger, Volner has also been hit hard by the organization. In 2016, government tabloid Riposte published photos of him and said he was making out with a woman in the bush. Wollner said they didn’t have sex, the woman had to urinate, then he smoked a cigarette and they talked.

During this period Origo also wrote about it, Volner graduated from a “fake university” that was brought to his attention by the wife of Bela Kovacs, who was accused of spying. Even this degree seems suitable for the Ministry of External Affairs job.

After the 2018 election defeat, he left the then 20 percent Jobbik party and founded the Mi Hazánk Mozgalom parliamentary group with some colleagues. During this period, at the beginning of the third two-thirds term, Volner became a frequent guest on the Fidesz media, where he criticized not the government but the opposition and often his former party.

He left the symbolic division in 2019, and a year later began to show his independent face: he founded the Wallner Party. A memorable event from this period was when Volner, as an independent representative, asked a question to Viktor Orban, who in his reply called Volner the last of the Mohicans. However, even this could not save his party from irrelevance, and two months before the referendum, Wollner announced that the party would not contest the election.

Before that, however, Wollner did Fidesz a serious favor. He submitted a bill in 2020, then supported by Fidesz, that would require 71 candidates to be nominated in 14 districts for a party to receive a national list in the election. Due to the amendment to the law adopted following Wollner’s proposal, the opposition parties were able to run on a single list, as they presented several lists, making it impossible for their candidates not to compete with each other.

Two-thirds into his fourth term, Wollner tried to seize another political opportunity. In May, Wolner’s party was rebranded as the Haskeet Party, but it showed relatively moderate activity, although in September of this year he published the rule of law manifesto “Another reason for Huxey”, meaning the withdrawal of Hungary from the European Union.

We’ve covered the political career of Janos Volner in more detail, and you can read our profile article on him here.

Volner isn’t the only one who gets a foreign affairs job after leaving Jobbik. A few days ago, it was announced that Janos Bencic, ex-Joby, will be Consul General in Toronto. It is recalled that Bencic criticized Wolner live on ATV last year and sat next to him after both former Jobbik politicians joined the Foreign Ministry.

Regarding the wave of transfers of former opposition politicians, the foreign affairs spokesman noted, “Many left-wing politicians are also working in Hungarian diplomacy, and they are doing a good job, which is proof that it is possible to put aside party interests. Hungary is worth working for.” Máté Paczolay concluded the conversation, “For us, the implementation of the Hungarian national interest is always in the first place”.

We also searched for János Volner, we will reach him and we will update the article.