Jane Fonda says she was ‘starstroke’ when she first met Tom Brady: ‘My knees got really weak’

Jane Fonda recently admitted that she was quite a “star” when she met legendary NFL star Tom Brady.

The actress, 85, co-stars Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, in Brady’s new movie 80 which hits theaters Jan. 28.

I remembered meeting Brady while attending the upcoming movie premiere in Palm Springs on Friday night.

‘My knees really got weak when he walked into my trailer,’ she confessed. Hollywood Reporter.

I am in awe of this kind of skill. When someone is the best in the world at what they do, you have to respect and respect that. I was dumbfounded.

She continued, “He was so kind and down-to-earth, which is hard to believe considering how good he is at what he does, but it’s true.” He was also kind and polite.

Brady’s 80 tells the story of four women who come together and take a trip to Houston for the 2017 Super Bowl, in which Tom led the New England Patriots to a historic victory.

Foolish kidnapping ensues, particularly when a careless ticket-buying foursome show up and have to pretend to be professional dancers to infiltrate the event.

Fonda’s Lily Tomlin, 83, Rita Moreno, 90, and Sally Field, 76, star as four women.

The movie is clearly based on a true story although some aspects of the movie may be apocryphal.

Along with starring in the movie, Brady is also listed as one of the producers.

Brady’s 80 is directed by WeCrashed actor Kyle Marin and is set to hit theaters on Friday, January 28.

Fonda’s appearance at the event came after it was revealed that her cancer had gone into remission.

Fonda announced in September of last year that she had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but told fans at the time that she was “lucky” because it’s “very treatable.”

Announcing her forgiveness in a lengthy post of hers website Last month, Jen wrote, “I feel so lucky, so blessed.

“Thank you all who have prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I’m sure it played a part in the good news.