Jane Campion apologizes for ‘understating’ Serena and Venus Williams with ‘reckless’ critics’ pick

Jane Campion has apologized to Serena and Venus Williams after “a thoughtless comment” about athletes at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

The Australian director accepted the Best Director award for dog power During the award ceremony on Sunday night (March 13th), during which She made a comment about the Williams sisters Many consider it “unnecessary”.

“Venus and Serena, you are a marvel,” Campion said. “However, you don’t play against players, as I should.”

While the comment seemed to be received a standing ovation in the room, many viewers called Campion on social media to compare her to the struggles of two black women.

On Monday (March 14th), Campion issued a statement apologizing for the “devaluation” of tennis players.

“I made a thoughtless comment that equals what I do in the movie world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved,” she said.

“It was not my intention to underestimate these two legendary women and world class athletes.”

Campion continued, “The truth is that the Williams sisters have, in fact, gone up against men on (and off) the court, raising the bar and opening doors for what is possible for women in this world.

From LR: Venus Williams, Jane Campion, Scott Stuber of Netflix and Serena Williams in the critics’ choice after the party (Getty Images for Netflix)

“The last thing I would like to do is belittle amazing women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are gigantic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and fully celebrate you both.”

The Williams sisters attended the Critics’ Choice Awards with King RichardWill Smith was nominated for a movie about their father.

However, sports stars were seen talking and dancing with Campion at the Netflix after awards gala.