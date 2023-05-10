Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan talk about “Freaky Friday” at 20:00

It’s been 20 years since Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, playing a mother and daughter at odds, magically switched bodies in Disney’s Freaky Fridays, Mark Waters’ remake of the 1976 comedy. Before equilibrium is restored, he is forced to The two aim to see the world through each other’s eyes while busy preparing for the wedding and high school drama. This version made an impression on a generation of millennials who grew up on a steady diet of Lohan movies, thinking bleached hair streaks and chipped nail polish.
Now Curtis’ two children are happily married and Lohan is pregnant with her first child, but the actors have remained in touch. On separate calls – Curtis from LA and Lohan from Dubai – they discuss the transformative experience of “Freaky Friday” and what it might mean for their characters to revisit today. That’s not far off: Disney has confirmed that a sequel is in development, with Elise Hollander writing the screenplay, and Curtis and Lohan in talks to return.
These are edited excerpts from our interviews.
Jamie, on the heels of winning an Oscar for “Everything and Everywhere at the Same Time,” what’s so memorable about revisiting the role?
Jamie Lee Curtis I’ve been into genre films for a long time, but the only time in my life someone mentioned an Academy Award was in a New York Times review of “Freaky Friday.” For a girl who’s been into horror movies and body comedies, it was shocking. Now, all these years later, the skinny golden guy lives in my house.
Lindsay Lohan When you work with these great actors, it really affects your performance. You instantly play better off with each other.
Let’s go back to 2003. What did that movie mean at that point in your career?
Luhan When You Were 11 Years Old, “The Parent Trap” [1998] It felt huge to me. I threw myself into everything: the accents, the green screens, playing two people. So I felt very comfortable after that. ‘Freaky Friday’ felt different because I was going through all the stages of a 16-year-old [but playing a character who was a year younger]. This was the era of Avril Lavigne and punk, and I wanted to experience it. We did white streaks in my hair. Developed [the colorist] Tracey Cunningham through hell because I took my cute red hair and just bleached it.
Curtis I was in the middle of a book tour when my agent called. An actress participated in the film and chose not to; I was an alternate part. That was on Thursday. I read the script on Friday, went home on Saturday, dyed my hair red on Sunday, and had work on Monday — with a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old at home, playing a 15-year-old. If I had all the time in the world to get ready, I don’t think it would have been so good. I just had to be in my body. I was also newly sober and managed to form a community within the world of film work. This was a big deal for me.
When did you first meet?
Curtis We met in an office, did the reading, and the game was on in high gear. I had to let go of every control mechanism and let it fly. Lindsey was as inquisitive as I was. If you look at ‘The Parent Trap’, you will find that she has the edge as a really great actress. It was a big job. It was a big production. And our relationship was very easy.
Luhan Jimmy appeared with this infectious personality that set the tone for the whole day. She immediately took me under her wing. I was so nervous to do my first kiss on camera, so she talked me into my trailer and made it funny so I wouldn’t stress about it.
How did you get into your characters after the switch?
Curtis On the first day, we shot the scene where we get to school. I’m a teen and I’m totally baffled as this hot guy [played by Chad Michael Murray] He walks. My body freezes. Mark came up to me the next day and said, “My editor is wondering if the performance is a bit too big.” I looked at him and said, “My instinct is all I have to deal with. If you don’t like what I’m doing, fire me. I’ll regret dying my hair red, or it’ll be okay. But that’s what I’m going to do.” Years later, I was at the Aero Theater [in Santa Monica] And the editor who was sitting across from us said, “By the way, I was very wrong.”
Luhan One of the big things was slowing down my speech. I’ll tell Jimmy, “Remind me if I’m going too fast.” And she was like, “Should I do this more colloquially?” We felt it on a daily basis.
What do you remember about working together?
Curtis My strongest memory is the scene where the two of us were in the car eating french fries. Now, if I get a text out of the blue, “Hey, Jimmy, it’s Linds,” I say, “Prove it. What song were we trying to learn to rap on during “Freaky Friday”?” If Justin Timberlake replies, “Like I Love You I know it’s Lindsay Lohan.
Luhan Now that I’ve told everyone, we can’t do that anymore. I remember we wanted fresh fries, and she kept taking all the goodies.
Curtis We were sequestered for three hours together, and we just sat in a car playing music.
Luhan I think if I turned on the song, I’d know it right away.
Jimmy, you are a mother. Lindsay, you are about to be one. What did this movie teach you about parenting?
Luhan For more patience. You want to allow them to explore and live the way they need to live – with limits. I’m not there. I’m going there. After a year, come back to me and ask me what it’s like. Then 16 years later.
Curtis Suspend judgment, open your ear, listen more. Also, as a parent, we’re always sizing up: shoes, clothes, and food. All thought ahead. The lesson I learned from “Fredy Friday” was to be where your feet are.
This movie has suffered through the past two decades. How do you feel about the sequel?
Curtis While I was going around the world with “Halloween Ends,” people wanted to know if there would ever be another “Freaky Friday.” Something really struck a chord. When I got back, I called my Disney friends and said, “I feel like there’s a movie that needs to be made.”
Luhan Jamie and I are open about that, so we’re leaving it in our hands. We’re going to make something that people will absolutely love.
