Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan talk about “Freaky Friday” at 20:00

Jamie Lee Curtis I’ve been into genre films for a long time, but the only time in my life someone mentioned an Academy Award was in a New York Times review of “Freaky Friday.” For a girl who’s been into horror movies and body comedies, it was shocking. Now, all these years later, the skinny golden guy lives in my house.

Lindsay Lohan When you work with these great actors, it really affects your performance. You instantly play better off with each other.

Let’s go back to 2003. What did that movie mean at that point in your career?

Luhan When You Were 11 Years Old, “The Parent Trap” [1998] It felt huge to me. I threw myself into everything: the accents, the green screens, playing two people. So I felt very comfortable after that. ‘Freaky Friday’ felt different because I was going through all the stages of a 16-year-old [but playing a character who was a year younger]. This was the era of Avril Lavigne and punk, and I wanted to experience it. We did white streaks in my hair. Developed [the colorist] Tracey Cunningham through hell because I took my cute red hair and just bleached it.

Curtis I was in the middle of a book tour when my agent called. An actress participated in the film and chose not to; I was an alternate part. That was on Thursday. I read the script on Friday, went home on Saturday, dyed my hair red on Sunday, and had work on Monday — with a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old at home, playing a 15-year-old. If I had all the time in the world to get ready, I don’t think it would have been so good. I just had to be in my body. I was also newly sober and managed to form a community within the world of film work. This was a big deal for me.

When did you first meet?

Curtis We met in an office, did the reading, and the game was on in high gear. I had to let go of every control mechanism and let it fly. Lindsey was as inquisitive as I was. If you look at ‘The Parent Trap’, you will find that she has the edge as a really great actress. It was a big job. It was a big production. And our relationship was very easy.