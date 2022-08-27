Jamie Foxx stuns fans with ‘spot on’ funny Donald Trump impression

Jamie Foxx made a great impression on Donald Trump.

In a recent interview, the actor casually slipped into a voice reminiscent of the former US president’s signature tone.

Foxx proceeded to recite a number of Trump’s famous phrases.

“There are a lot of wonderful people on both sides. I know Harry ya,” the actor said during a day appearance radar radar. “He’s an amazing person. He couldn’t vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he’s out.”

With Snoop Dogg – who stars opposite Foxx in the Netflix movie Rosy day – Sitting next to him, Fox said, “I love Snoop DO double-G. Great guy.”

When asked about his favorite record on Death Row, the famous American label that helped launch the careers of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg in the ’90s, Fox replied, “All of them. I love death records. Don’t try to get me hooked.”

Fans were so impressed with the actor’s impression that many took to the comments to express praise for Foxx.

“Foxx really is the most talented artist in the game,” one person said.

Another added, “Jamie Foxx might be the greatest impersonator ever. Dude is pure talent and straight forward comedy!!”

“Impersonating Trump is the case!” someone else said.

Foxx has previously wowed fans with impressions of Dave Chappelle and Floyd Mayweather.