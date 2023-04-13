Jamie Foxx Had Medical Complications, Daughter Says – The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Foxx is recovering from medical complications.

According to Fox’s daughter, Corinne Fox, the actor “had medical complications” but was “really on the road to recovery.” the The Oscar winner was recently seen filming the upcoming Netflix movie, back at work, in Atlanta.

The 29-year-old actress A statement was issued Wednesday from the Foxx family on her Instagram that read, “We wanted to share this, My dad, Jamie Foxx, had medical complications yesterday. Thankfully, due to quick action and great care, he’s already on the road to recovery.”

She continued, “We know how loved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family requests privacy during this time.”

No further details were immediately available about the actor’s condition. Hollywood Reporter Foxx and Netflix representatives have reached out for comment.

Back in business Foxx reunited with Cameron Diaz, who took an eight-year hiatus from acting before Foxx coaxed her out of retirement to star in the action comedy. Her latest movie, which also starred Foxx, was in 2014 that IAnd, before that, they appeared side by side in 1999 Any Sunday.

Directed by Very bad managers Helmer Seth Gordon, the movie also stars Glenn Close.

During his appearance in Sept The Tonight ShowDiaz opened up about how “amazing” it was to work with Foxx. “He’s so amazing, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, and he’s so talented,” she said. “And just being able to work with him, it’s going to be so much fun.”

Diaz previously spoke about her self-proclaimed retirement in a 2020 conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow. “When you’re making a movie, it’s the perfect excuse. You’re there 12 hours a day,” Diaz said at the time. For months on end, you don’t have time for anything else. I realized I had handed parts of my life over to all of these other people, and they took it.”

Pamela McClintock contributed to this report.