August 27, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Jamie Foxx does a hilarious Donald Trump impression: video – Hollywood Live

Muhammad 6 mins ago 2 min read
Jamie Foxx & Donald Trump


WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - Jamie Foxx attends a post-Oscar Bash in WeHo with All-Star Weekend actress Jessica Zohr Photo: Jamie Foxx


Jamie Foxx dines at Nobu Malibu Restaurant in Malibu. July 31, 2020 Pictured: Jamie Foxx.


Jamie Foxx and his ex-wife Kristen Grannis dine at Nobu Malibu Restaurant in Malibu. July 24, 2020 Pictured: Jamie Foxx and Kristen Grannis.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx54, had all the jokes on the last episode of radar radar audio notationbecause he made a perfect impression on Donald Trump, 76! The actor killed the room when he nailed Trump’s voice and made it Snoop Dogg50, laughing through hilarious an interview On August 25th. And his impression was so accurate that the podcast hosts Elliot Wilson And the Brian Dot Miller They are also dying of laughter!

The Rosy day The actor did some of Donald’s most famous hand gestures and facial expressions while adding some of his own exaggerated comments. “I love Snoop DO Double G, great guy,” Jimmy joked, before adding, “I love Death Row Records” — a reference to Snoop’s popular rap record label that he bought back in February.

On the podcast, Jimmy also voiced Trump to deliver one of his most famous lines: “Oops, fake news!” As he joked, “They tried to give me the virus!” , which seemed to indicate how long Trump had COVID-19 In October 2020. After this comment, Jimmy went on to ask “Who are they?” ‘, before laughing at himself.

Donald Trump, Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx made an impression on Donald Trump in a new interview with Snoop Dogg. (stock struggle)

Jimmy’s impression was so topical that several people commented on Elliot’s tweet with the clip to show just how talented the actor is. One user wrote, “This is the best Trump impression I’ve ever heard, Jimmy is talented.” We couldn’t agree more! Another user walked in and said, “It’s unbelievable. It’s the best Trump impression ever… and he does it so effortlessly. What a talented guy.”

Jamie is certainly talented, but we must not forget that he is not the first person to make an instant impression of the former President of the United States. Many comedians have done well in the past. In fact, one of the most famous characters Trump impressions From the past several years Alec Baldwin in different Saturday Night Live skits. However, Jimmy’s special impression will now go down as one of his most memorable.

See also  In an effort to increase Peacock, Universal 3 will send movies directly to broadcast

