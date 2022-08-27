Jamie Foxx does a hilarious Donald Trump impression: video – Hollywood Live

Jamie Foxx54, had all the jokes on the last episode of radar radar audio notationbecause he made a perfect impression on Donald Trump, 76! The actor killed the room when he nailed Trump’s voice and made it Snoop Dogg50, laughing through hilarious an interview On August 25th. And his impression was so accurate that the podcast hosts Elliot Wilson And the Brian Dot Miller They are also dying of laughter!

The Rosy day The actor did some of Donald’s most famous hand gestures and facial expressions while adding some of his own exaggerated comments. “I love Snoop DO Double G, great guy,” Jimmy joked, before adding, “I love Death Row Records” — a reference to Snoop’s popular rap record label that he bought back in February.

On the podcast, Jimmy also voiced Trump to deliver one of his most famous lines: “Oops, fake news!” As he joked, “They tried to give me the virus!” , which seemed to indicate how long Trump had COVID-19 In October 2020. After this comment, Jimmy went on to ask “Who are they?” ‘, before laughing at himself.

Jimmy’s impression was so topical that several people commented on Elliot’s tweet with the clip to show just how talented the actor is. One user wrote, “This is the best Trump impression I’ve ever heard, Jimmy is talented.” We couldn’t agree more! Another user walked in and said, “It’s unbelievable. It’s the best Trump impression ever… and he does it so effortlessly. What a talented guy.”

Jamie is certainly talented, but we must not forget that he is not the first person to make an instant impression of the former President of the United States. Many comedians have done well in the past. In fact, one of the most famous characters Trump impressions From the past several years Alec Baldwin in different Saturday Night Live skits. However, Jimmy’s special impression will now go down as one of his most memorable.