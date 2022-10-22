James Webb Telescope captures new image of ‘Pillars of Creation’

Yes, it is full of stars and stars.

Twenty-seven years ago, In 1995, the Hubble Space Telescope dazzled the world With cosmic landscapes called the Pillars of Creation. The image revealed towering mountains of gas and dust in the Eagle Nebula, one of the most prolific star factories in the Milky Way. It was high art from deep space and an optical triumph for the newly reformed and reborn Hubble, which was marred by a blurry lens that prevented him from recording clearer views of the universe.

Now the James Webb Space Telescope, Hubble’s successor, has turned its infrared eyes to see those same plumes and examine newborns still in their dusty beds. In the new view of the plumes released Wednesday, cherry-red lines and waves are jets of material that have been compressed from clumps of gas and dust — protostars — as they collapse and heat up toward stardom.

after, after 20 years and about 10 billion dollars web telescope Launched on Christmas Day dar last year in orbit around the sun and a million miles from Earth. The launch was amazingly successful, as it were A complex unfolding procedure in space that puts the telescope on.