James Webb Telescope captures new image of ‘Pillars of Creation’

Yes, it is full of stars and stars.
Twenty-seven years ago, In 1995, the Hubble Space Telescope dazzled the world With cosmic landscapes called the Pillars of Creation. The image revealed towering mountains of gas and dust in the Eagle Nebula, one of the most prolific star factories in the Milky Way. It was high art from deep space and an optical triumph for the newly reformed and reborn Hubble, which was marred by a blurry lens that prevented him from recording clearer views of the universe.
Now the James Webb Space Telescope, Hubble’s successor, has turned its infrared eyes to see those same plumes and examine newborns still in their dusty beds. In the new view of the plumes released Wednesday, cherry-red lines and waves are jets of material that have been compressed from clumps of gas and dust — protostars — as they collapse and heat up toward stardom.
after, after 20 years and about 10 billion dollars web telescope Launched on Christmas Day dar last year in orbit around the sun and a million miles from Earth. The launch was amazingly successful, as it were A complex unfolding procedure in space that puts the telescope on.
Webb is designed to see infrared and electromagnetic radiation at wavelengths longer than visible light – colors the human eye has never seen before. Viewing the universe at these wavelengths allows astronomers to see distant galaxies that convert their light into infrared as they move away from Earth, and to peer through clouds of dust strewn across the corridors of interstellar space.
The telescope has proven its worth. In the past few months, astronomers have been amazed by it New perspectives on the universe they thought they knew: galaxies and stars On the edge of time, only a few hundred million years after the Big Bang; Scary pictures of planets like Neptune And the Jupiter; sensitive investigations Atmospheres of the outer planets They are potential hideouts for alien life forms; View of debris from a small asteroid right afterwards NASA’s DART spacecraft, practicing planetary defensedeliberately destroyed it; and cosmic landscapes such as the Pillars of Creation or The cosmic slopes of the Carina Nebulaemphasizing the sheer scale and fragile drama of the cycles of creation and destruction that characterize the seasons of existence in our galaxy.
The Eagle Nebula is about 6,500 light-years from Earth and is located in the constellation Serpent, from the Latin word meaning “serpent.” The nebula, also known as Messier 16, is starlight that is barely visible with the naked eye on clear evenings in July and August.
Enjoy it while you can: In a few million years, the nebula will be gone, evaporated by its fierce stellar offspring like a wind-dried gray cloud on a summer afternoon.
The new image was made using a near-infrared webcam, or NIRCam. Astronomers said in press release Observing the telescope will allow for better counting of nebula stars and their types, thus improving their models and theories on how stars form, escape their dusty nurseries, die and transport their material into the future. Dust to dust, ash to ash.
