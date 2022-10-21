James Corden says he’ll probably talk about the scandal on the show

James Corden hosts his show on October 3rd. (Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

James Corden He did not monitor the social media reaction to scandal faced this week.

“I didn’t really read anything,” Corden said. “It’s weird. It’s weird when I was there.” “I think I’ll probably have to talk about it on the Monday show. My feeling, a lot of the time, is, I never explain, I never complain. But I’ll probably talk about it.”

He. She Because, on Monday, famed restaurateur Keith McNally publicly accused Corden of being the “most abusive client” to servers at his New York City restaurant, Balthasar, since the place opened 25 years ago.

McNally tweeted that he blocked Corden, who called him.Small creatine from a manand gave two examples of the comedian’s alleged bad behavior. Six hours later, he said he lifted the ban after Corden called him and “apologized profusely.”

Thursday, host Late Show with James Corden Influenced the entire saga, which became a popular topic on social media and beyond, in an interview with The New York Times.

“It’s a ridiculous feeling to talk about,” Corden told journalist Dave Itzkopf.

Their interview was planned before the news broke, to talk about Corden’s new Prime Video drama MammalsCorden didn’t look like he was thinking of backing out.

“I’ve done nothing wrong, on any level,” Corden told Itzkopf. “So why ever would you cancel this? I’ve been there. I get it. I feel so Zayn about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s under all of us. It’s under you. It’s definitely under publication.”

Itzkopf reports that he met Corden over breakfast in a restaurant, and they heard a woman complain about her eggs. One example McNally gave of Corden being a bad customer was that he allegedly scolded a servant, after the employee served his wife an omelette of egg yolks with “a little bit of egg white.”

Corden saw the similarities in his own situation.

“Can you imagine now, if we attacked her on Twitter?” He said. “Is that fair? That’s my view. It’s crazy.”

He noted that social media isn’t all people, and no one in New York had even thought of the story.

Apparently he was unhappy that the media picked up the story, comparing it, in Itzkopf’s words, “to a school principal providing help to bullies in the classroom.”