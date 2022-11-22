Let’s go underwater in Pandora. picture : Disney

In James Cameron’s career up to this point, he’s made exactly three sequels. One, Piranha IIAnd the It was his first movie. gets a pass. the other two, Aliens And the Terminator 2: Judgment Day, inarguably two of the best sequels ever made. Which is why, with only a few short weeks left for Cameron’s next movie – another sequel – you’ll be totally justified in starting to get a little excited.

This sequel, of course, is it Avatar: Water Road, which is the follow-up to Cameron’s 2009 film which remains the highest-grossing film of all time. And if Cameron’s track record with sequels wasn’t enough to pique your interest, Disney has just the thing. A brand new trailer has been released which opens up the sequel universe further and shows that Cameron He may outdo himself. who would say something.

Avatar: Water Road | new trailer

In addition to that epic new trailer, tickets to the movie are now on sale wherever tickets are sold and the original movie returns to Disney+ after its successful theatrical re-release. There’s also a new creepy Snapchat filter and Amazon Alexa integration where if you say “Alexa, enable the Avatar theme” a whole host of items are unlocked. You can also say “Alexa, teach me Na’vi” for another adventure.

Directed and co-written by Cameron, Avatar: Water Road It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. Opens in theaters December 16th. The third remains untitled symbol picture The movie is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest marvelAnd the star WarsAnd the Star Trek Releases, what’s next for DC Universe on film and on TVEverything you need to know about James Cameron Avatar: Water Road.