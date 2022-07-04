James Cameron may not direct Avatar 4 and 5 himself – EXCLUSIVE | Movies

James Cameron He has always been a visionary filmmaker – a director who sees and imagines possibilities that the rest of us cannot. And after changing the game with symbol pictureTaking an original high-concept idea and turning it into the highest-grossing movie of all time, his next vision was to create A new epic saga of four films Set in the same universe, it tells a huge story on the glowing planet Pandora. The first of those films, Avatar: Water RoadIn cinemas in December, the third untitled movie is set to follow in 2024, after it was shot back-to-back. underline, 4 .’s Avatar And the 5 She will go into production, and also plans to shoot together. But while this whole endeavor was Cameron’s idea, one thing that wasn’t certain was whether he would be the one to direct these last two films.

still, symbol picture It’s Cameron’s own world – and he seems particularly excited about where the story is going in the later films. “Everything I want to say about family, sustainability, climate, the natural world, and topics that interest me in real life and in my cinematic life, I can say on this canvas,” he explains. “I am getting more and more excited as I have progressed. The fourth movie is Corker. It motherfucker. I actually hope I can make it happen. But it depends on market forces. Three in a box so they come out regardless. I really hope we get four and five because it’s one big story, in the end. The saga is just beginning – let’s let James Cameron’s next epic vision begin.

