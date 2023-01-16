James Cameron gave feedback to MM Keeravaani about RRR’s music

MM Keeravaani shared this photo. (Courtesy: @employee)

Music composer MM Keravani on Monday expressed his gratitude when legendary film director James Cameron paid tribute to his music in SS Rajamouli's period action drama magnum opus.

Taking to Twitter, Keeravaani shared a photo with James Cameron and SS Rajamouli and wrote, “Watch the great James Cameron… $$$$ Twice he gave feedback on my score!!! An ocean full of excitement.”

He complimented how the music came in RRR. It differs in size and body unlike typical western films. "It is a great honor and appreciation for my work," he added.

‘RrrStarring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, it won Critics Choice Award for Best Song for its track “NATO-NATO”. It also won the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

MM Keeravaani’s path natto natto It also received the award for Best Original Musical at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) recently.

RRR’s official Instagram page posted the update.

He also shared a heartfelt note on his official Twitter account and wrote, “Back home after winning 4 international awards for Telugu countries. Balachander sir, Bharatan Sir, Arjun Sarja and Bhatt Saab.”

Congratulations to our Music Director #MMKeeravaani for winning Best Music/Score for #RRRFilm at @lafilmcritics", read the post on RRR's Instagram account.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumaram Bhim. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles respectively. The film collected more than ₹1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shreya Saran also star in the film.

"RRR" Song "Naatu Naatu" recently won the prestigious Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.

The lyrical composition of “Naatu Naatu” composed by MM Keeravaani, the rendition of high-energy singers Rahul Sipligung and Kala Bhairava, the unique choreography of Prem Rakshith, and the lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this collective anthem “RRR” a perfect dance frenzy.