December 19, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

James Cameron flips through autograph seekers after the Avatar movie premieres

Muhammad 53 mins ago 1 min read
James Cameron flips through autograph seekers after the Avatar movie premieres

the background

James Cameron He faced fire with fire after breaking into a crowd of autograph seekers he had no intention of appeasing… fleeing the scene with a message from a little bird.

The famous director was leaving the WGA building in Beverly Hills on Saturday, after conducting a private screening of his new movie… Avatar: The Way of Water, which hits theaters this weekend. On the way out, there was a JC crowd – but he wasn’t in the mood to please.

James Cameron middle finger

Instead of stopping and signing off on the things these people had so desperately hoped he would do… Jim would just make his way without giving anyone the time of day, or the power of ink.

When it became clear he wasn’t signing the squat… fans turned on him, mocking him as he got into his waiting SUV—and even condemning his movie… while yelling, “F*** Avatar!” James had a thing for them almost immediately – flipping them out his window.

It’s unclear what made him so sad…but it’s a very funny reaction nonetheless.

naturally , Weekend box office numbers For James’ new movie isn’t as great as some had hoped – which could affect the future sequels he has planned. If ‘Way of Water’ turns out not to be the box office boom Disney wants, we suppose that’s reason enough for it to be the Grinch.

See also  Trailer for "The Way of Water" garners 148 million views online - The Hollywood Reporter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

‘No apology until the Sussexes admit wrongdoing’

9 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Cecily Strong to End Saturday Night Live Tonight After 11 Seasons – Rolling Stone

17 hours ago Muhammad
1 min read

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Does it contain a post-credits scene?

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

White, Christian values ​​won the World Cup, and Orban saw the little man in Messi’s victory

48 mins ago Arzu
6 min read

Dow Jones Futures: After an ugly stock market exit week, here’s what to do

49 mins ago Izer
2 min read

James Cameron flips through autograph seekers after the Avatar movie premieres

53 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

SpaceX has 3 successful rocket launches in the span of 48 hours

1 hour ago Izer