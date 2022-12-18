James Cameron flips through autograph seekers after the Avatar movie premieres



the background

James Cameron He faced fire with fire after breaking into a crowd of autograph seekers he had no intention of appeasing… fleeing the scene with a message from a little bird.

The famous director was leaving the WGA building in Beverly Hills on Saturday, after conducting a private screening of his new movie… Avatar: The Way of Water, which hits theaters this weekend. On the way out, there was a JC crowd – but he wasn’t in the mood to please.

Instead of stopping and signing off on the things these people had so desperately hoped he would do… Jim would just make his way without giving anyone the time of day, or the power of ink.

When it became clear he wasn’t signing the squat… fans turned on him, mocking him as he got into his waiting SUV—and even condemning his movie… while yelling, “F*** Avatar!” James had a thing for them almost immediately – flipping them out his window.

It’s unclear what made him so sad…but it’s a very funny reaction nonetheless.