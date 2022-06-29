James Bond Producer Says ‘We’re Reinventing 007’, Next Movie in Two Years – Deadline

exclusive: James Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli He revealed that it will be “at least two years” before filming for the upcoming 007 movie begins and that the task is to find an actor to replace Daniel Craig It didn’t start “because it’s a reinvention of Bond.”

Talk to us at a special star-studded event in central London honoring Broccoli and her brother Michael J Wilson for them BFI Fellowships, it wouldn’t be based on who would play Bond next, but it did provide an update on the decision-making process.

“Nobody’s in the running,” she revealed. “We’re deciding where to go with him, we’re talking about it. There’s no script and we can’t come up with it until we decide how we’re going to approach the next movie because it’s really a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing his identity and that takes time. I’d say filming is two years away from us. at least “.

The private dinner was held at the Claridge Hotel in central London and hosted by Tim Richards, President of the British Film Institute.

Bond Love Festival: Ralph Fiennes, Barbara Broccoli, Michael J Wilson and Naomi Harris at BFI President’s Dinner

The duo EON Broccoli and Wilson have been awarded BFI Fellowships by Ralph Fiennes, who plays spy chief M, and Naomie Harris who plays Miss. Moneypenny.

Vince described Broccoli and Wilson as “models of film producers and filmmakers” and praised their “superior perseverance”.

Noting that the two producers “killed Bond” in no time for Die, Fiennes joked, “Naomie and I fixed it. You find him and we’ll train him.”

BFI CEO Ben Roberts has praised Broccoli and Wilson as “cinema giants”, not only for keeping the Bond flame alive, but for producing independent films outside the franchise, and for their tireless support of organizations such as the London Film Academy, the innovative film school in north London that she and Wilson founded with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Lisa Breyer Harry Potter Producer David Heyman.

The night was a Bond love fest, filled with warm and intelligent video messages from Bond stars including Daniel Craig, Dame Judi Dench, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek and Sam Mendes, director sky fall And the ghost.

Edgar Wright and Cole Needham

Composer David Arnold played on grand piano, including a song from the 1967 Bond movie You only live twice With a soundtrack by Nancy Sinatra as accompaniment.

Monday night’s event, billed as the President’s Dinner, drew 150 guests, a mix of filmmakers, film and theater executives, and many who have been associated with Bond over many decades.

That latter category included director Debbie McWilliams, hair and makeup designer Naomi Dunn, EON chief publicist Stephanie Weinborn, screenwriter Robert Wade, and Maryam Dabo (live day), and Mark Forster, who directed the 2008 Bond movie How much consolation.

Ben Roberts, Barbara Broccoli, Michael J. Wilson and Tim Richards at the BFI President’s Dinner

Other attendees included director Paul Feig, producer Eric Fellner, director Hugh Hudson, producer, BFI curator Elizabeth Carlsen, Fiona Lamptey, Netflix UK Feature Director, Netflix Awards exec Tolley Shields, Kate Mara and her husband Jamie Bell (who starred. Movie stars don’t die in Liverpool which was produced by Broccoli and Wilson), IMDB founder Col Needham, and director Edgar Wright (Last night in Soho), both are lines of knowledge related to Bond. Actress Julie Richardson, legendary producer Jeremy Thomas, theater producer Michael Rose and writer and director Terry Gilliam also attended the event.