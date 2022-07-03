James Bardeen, an expert in solving Einstein’s equations, has died at the age of 83

James Bardeen, who helped elucidate the properties and behavior of black holes, paving the way for what has been called the golden age of black hole astrophysics, died on June 20 in Seattle. He was 83 years old.

His son William said the cause was cancer. Dr. Bardeen, professor emeritus of physics at the University of Washington, was living in a nursing home in Seattle.

Dr. Bardeen was a descendant of a famous family of physicists. His father is John Twice won the Nobel Prize in Physics, for the invention of the transistor and the theory of superconductivity; his brother, Williaman expert in quantum theory at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Illinois.