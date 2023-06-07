Jaguar unveils proposed designs for stadium renovation

Michael DeRoccoESPN staff writer4 minutes to read

JACKSONVILLE, FL – IN On Wednesday, the Jaguars released an early look at the renovation of what they call “the stadium of the future,” a multibillion-dollar project that includes development of the area around TIAA Bank Field and an important part of the franchise’s future in Jacksonville.

The basic 62,000-seat outdoor stadium includes a canopy that the team says will reduce the heat factor by more than 70%, a main concourse four times larger than the current stadium, and observation decks that offer views of the city. Both complexes were added in 2014 as part of a $63 million renovation, as were large video boards that run the length of each end zone.

The stadium can be expanded to seat 71,500, and Show the video for about five minutes It included mentions of hosting music festivals, concerts, international soccer games and tournaments, and possibly an NFL Draft. It also featured a brief clip from the NCAA Final Four, but made no mention of the possibility of hosting a second Super Bowl.

The proposed renovation of the Jaguars’ stadium will include a canopy that the team says will reduce the heat factor by more than 70%. 1st Downtown Jacksonville

The team didn’t say the cost, but FloridaPolitics.com reported this week that the full cost of the project — including development of the area surrounding the stadium — could be $2.068 billion, with stadium improvements costing between $1.2 billion. and $1.4 billion.

FloridaPolitics.com also reported that – according to documents it obtained and filed in May with the city – that the city and Jaguars owner Shad Khan will split the cost of the entire project 50-50 and that renovating the stadium could take as long as four years.

“We have come to the end of this important and preliminary phase of this project, and the stadium design we envision will be home to the Jacksonville Jaguars and serve our entire community for generations to come,” Khan said in a statement. “From the stadium discussions that began in 2016 to the formal process that launched in July 2020 and ends now, our goal has always been the same – to secure a promising future for Jaguars and help downtown become an economic engine to lift all of Jacksonville, particularly areas that have been The ability to share videos and stadium design with Jacksonville residents is an important step forward in this effort.”

The Jaguars’ current lease on TIAA Bank Field expires after the 2029 season. A new lease would need approval from the NFL and 75% of the league’s owners. The renovation or construction of a new stadium is expected to be an important part of obtaining approval.

If the city and Jaguars agree to a two-year stadium renovation plan, the Jaguars will be forced to play their home games elsewhere. Options include University of Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Other locations mentioned include the nearby 11,000-seat baseball stadium that houses the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins and the 9,400-seat stadium at the University of North Florida.

The Jaguars play one home game a year in London, and several UK home games can also be on the table.

If the team and city agree to a four-year renovation plan, the team can still play its home games at TIAA Bank Field.

The team will host 14 events throughout Jacksonville over the next two weeks to allow residents and fans to learn more about the stadium renovations.