Jafar Jackson’s nephew Michael Jackson to play King of Pop in movie – Deadline

except: Michael Jackson She will be played by the late 26-year-old nephew of the icon AJ Jackson In the Antoine FuquaA movie directed at Lionsgate. Fuqua just posted a confirmation on Instagram. The singer and songwriter is the son of Jermaine Jacksonwho is the brother of Michael and a member of The Jackson 5. Jafar has been singing and dancing since the age of 12, and has offered himself singing tunes from Sam Cooke to Marvin Gaye, along with original songs.

As Deadline revealed last week, the Release helmer signed on next direct Mikhailwhich contains text by John Logan. Produced by the movie Graham Kingwhich turned the story of Freddie Mercury Queen into a blockbuster bohemian rhapsody. GK Films will produce alongside Jackson’s co-executives, John Branca and John McClain.

As you can see from the video below, the young man has the voice and his uncle is moving to get it right. As an actor, he may learn more than he wants about his world-famous uncle, as we have heard the film will not shy away from controversies about Jackson’s life, and accusations of pedophile that haunted his final years until his death in 2009 at the age of 50, from a heart attack caused by a mixture of sedatives.



MJ Estate’s presence gives rights to Jackson’s musical catalog but has led some to question how protective it is, but things clearly need to be explored for the film to have enough dramatic edge and believability to stand up to scrutiny while nonstop fans of Jackson’s songs and his musical legacy. King and Oscar wrestler Screenwriter Logan previously threaded the needle perfectly with director Martin Scorsese the pilot, with Leonardo DiCaprio playing Howard Hughes as he tries to follow through on his innovations before mental illness turns him into a germaphobic recluse. King and screenwriter Anthony McCarten captured the intricacies of Freddie Mercury’s life before he died of AIDS. Mikhail It will also be driven by Jackson’s musical accomplishments, giving the film similar global potential bohemian rhapsody, which grossed more than $900 million worldwide, bolstered Queen’s catalog of songs, and earned a Best Picture Oscar and win for superstar Rami Malek.

Jackson’s troubles are due to the bullying influence of his father Joe, who brought the youth and his brothers from Gary, Indiana to stardom, but it seems to be a huge cost to Jackson, who never really had a childhood. As an adult, he became an even bigger star, but what was initially seen as a Peter Pan-like life took on more sinister overtones when lawsuits began to crop up and millions in settlements were paid.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 14: La Toya Jackson (L) and Jafar Jackson arrive for the 10th annual Face Forward International “Highlands To The Hills” concert on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images) Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Fuqua is currently completed equalizer 3 With Denzel Washington in Italy, and then he’ll turn his attention to this one. It will begin production later this year, and we’ve heard Fuqua will put his draft together Release And equalizer 3 having cinematographer Robert Richardson at his side.

Lionsgate has global rights here but will seek an outside partner, and we’ve heard Sony is totally in the mix. This studio turned docu-film for 2009 that’s itconsisted of footage of Jackson rehearsing for a series of London concerts when he died.