Jacqueline Zeman, aka Bobby Spencer of General Hospital, dies at 70

Jacqueline Ziman, the Emmy Award-nominated actress who played Nurse Bobbie Spencer for nearly half a century on the long-running television series “General Hospital,” died Tuesday in Thousand Oaks, California, at the age of 70.

Her family said her death was in Los Robles Regional Medical Center, came after a “brief battle” with cancer.

As Barbara Jean Spencer, better known as Bobby, Ms. Zieman was among the longest-lived cast members of any television series. She first appeared in 1977's "General Hospital" and Her work centered on the lives of characters who work in a hospital and the wealthy business community in the fictional town of Port Charles, New York.

Originally a student nurse who moved on from her previous life as a prostitute and gave up a child for adoption in Florida, Bobbie competed for the affections of a law student named Scotty Baldwin. She was the younger sister of Luke Spencer, played by Anthony Geary, one of the most popular characters on the show.