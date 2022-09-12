Jacob Elordi will play Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ at A24 – Deadline

Sofia Coppola She has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar winner is set to direct the feature film PriscillaAnd the Which is based on notes Elvis and me Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Kylie Spinney And the jacob pink Playset for Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s heartwarming account of her life with Elvis became a The New York Times Bestseller and a global feel. Coppola also adapted the text.

Insiders say Coppola has been looking forward to this movie for some time as a follow up on the rocks And I started putting the pieces together in the movie off the ground by the fall. While she met a number of actors for the role of Elvis (with Elordi eventually taking on the much-needed role), Speny was her top pick from day one for the role of Priscilla.

The film will be produced by Coppola, Henley and Lorenzo Meili of The Apartment, The Fremantle Company and American Zoetrope, and The Apartment, Fremantle’s company and Sony’s Stage 6 film company will finance the film. The A24 will distribute in North America, Vision Distribution will distribute in Italy (then exclusive to Sky), and Stage 6 Films/Sony Pictures International Releasing will distribute in the rest of the world.

Coppola will be re-working with her old assistants, including director of photography Philip Le Sord, costume designer Stacey Patat, editor Sarah Flack and production designer Tamara Deverell. This marks the third collaboration between Sofia Coppola and A24 with on the rocks And the The studded ring. Series based on Edith Wharton’s novel know the country Also under development. The film will be filmed in Toronto in the fall.

