Jack Ma, founder of the Ant Group, will give up Control

Mr. Ma has been hailed in China as a model of success, but he has faced increasing trouble with the Chinese government, especially after he criticized the country’s banking regulators in late 2019. In recent years, he has largely disappeared from public view.

On Saturday, Mr. Ma is no longer the "controlling person" who owns 34 percent of the company's shares. Instead, it will be one of the top ten shareholders.

The announcement, which described the move as part of a plan to “improve corporate governance,” gave no details on when the changes would be finalized and indicated that they would not affect the company’s day-to-day operations. Under the Ant Group’s current management structure, Mr. Ma has no management role.

Ant's flagship Alipay app is a major gateway to more than 1 billion users in China who use it to pay for meals, shop on credit and build their savings. But its influence and scale has made it a focus of attention in Beijing as authorities scrutinize the fintech industry for potential risks to the country's broader financial system. Then, in 2020, shortly before Ant was set to go public, regulators suddenly stopped its initial public offering, valued at the time at $34 billion, which would have been the largest IPO on record.

It was not immediately clear how Mr Ma’s withdrawal from Ant Group might affect any plans the fintech giant might have to resume its initial public offering. But it will probably be delayed due to listing requirements. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange requires a one-year waiting period after a change of ownership; Other markets require two or three years.