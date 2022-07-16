Jack Knight, comedian and writer, has died at the age of 28

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

stand up comedian Writer and writer Jack Knight has died at the age of 28.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Knight died in Los Angeles on Thursday. The cause of death for the comedian was not mentioned.

“Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy be respected during this very difficult time,” a Knight representative told the outlets.

Knight’s career was taking off when his latest production of Peacock, “Bust Down,” began in March. Knight co-created, executive produced, and starred in the series.

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73, former president announces

He has also written about successful shows including Netflix “Big Mouth” and “Black-ish” on ABC.

His peers shared their condolences following the tragic news of his death.

Comedy Central took to Twitter on Friday, writing, “Jack Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We’ll miss him so much.”

“We are devastated by the death of Jack Knight,” Peacock’s Bust Down and Universal Television shared a statement with the Hollywood Reporter.

“He was a brilliant comedian, visionary, and artist and we were all fortunate to experience his greatness. Our hearts are with Jack’s family, friends and community during this heartbreaking time.”

Click here to subscribe to our entertainment newsletter

Comedian Eddie Della Seppi called the jockey a “phenomenon” in his honor Twitter share. “A great talent and most importantly a great man,” he added.

In a 2018 interview with Respect, Nate Al Fadl Dave Chappelle To inspire his career in comedy. One hundred percent reasons why I do what I do,” he said at the time.

Ultimately, Knight would go on to open up to Chappelle as one of the stand-up comedians to join him on stage during his tour.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APP

During that same interview, Knight detailed DeVon’s writing and expression on his hit series “Big Mouth.”

“Being a writer is amazing and being in the room with some of the most intelligent people alive, and I can sit across the table with people like Jordan Peele and Maya Rudolph,” he said. “It’s surreal but it takes a lot of work.”