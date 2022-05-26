Jack Dorsey to step down from Twitter’s board – TechCrunch

The time that Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter at the company, is over. Dorsey resigned from Twitter’s board of directors on Wednesday, a change effective from the company’s shareholder meeting.

Dorsey had already started to distance himself from the social media platform he co-founded, and quit Twitter CEO Role Late last year to focus on Block, It was formerly known as Square.

Dorsey’s plan to leave the board has been in place since he stepped down as CEO. At the time, the company indicated that Dorsey would remain on the board “until his term expires at the 2022 shareholder meeting.”

Dorsey’s exit from the board of directors marks the end of an era, as Dorsey has been involved with the company in an official capacity since its inception. With SpaceX and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk still poised to buy Twitter, though without hesitation, the world’s most prominent real-time social network is about to see a lot of change.

While this particular change came as no surprise, Twitter is still entering an unknown phase without the sometimes enigmatic leader who guided him as CEO through two different terms, shaped his policies during the Trump administration’s political chaos and eventually. Sign a mask offer To move to the private company.

At Wednesday’s shareholder meeting, Twitter’s board voted to impeach board member and Musk ally Egon Durban, CEO of private equity firm Silver Lake — the latest twist in a takeover of the company that was as chaotic and unpredictable as the man who launched it in the beginning.