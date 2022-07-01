J-Hope wants some ‘more’ in a new single

J-Hope He boldly declares that he wants “more” on his highly anticipated new single. The BTS A member who dropped the track from his future jack in the box LP at midnight Thursday.

The song full of love finds J-Hope flirting with a darker, sharper sound fusing together alternative rock hooks with hip-hop beats. “I do everything,” he declared in the song’s introductory chorus. The message of the track is “to show the world how much [J-Hope has] grown,” according to a press release.

Jack V canfrom July 15, is the rapper’s first non-mix album – and marks the record-breaking member’s first solo album. K-Pop The group has since embarked on its so-called “Chapter 2 BTS” earlier this month. “jack in the box It lends voice to J-Hope’s aspirations to break the mold and grow even more,” BTS Bighit Entertainment said of the record. “The album represents J-Hope’s own musical personality and vision as an artist.”

‘More’ comes several weeks after BTS announced that they would be doing it keep stopping To focus on their individual projects. A BTS spokesperson said, “To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take the time to explore some individual projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.” Rolling rock.

“More” after fellow Jungkook released “Left and Right” – a new vocabulary With Charlie Puth expected to appear on his solo album. Solo recordings from Jimin and Suga are also expected as well.

I will jhope Address Lollapalooza On July 31, he made history as the first South Korean artist to hit the main stage at an American festival.