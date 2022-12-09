It’s unlikely William will reconcile with Harry after his Netflix infidelity, friends warn

The Prince of Wales is unlikely to reconcile with his estranged brother after cheating on Netflix, his friends fear.

William, 40, is said to be angry at the lack of respect Harry felt for their grandmother while she was alive during the Megxit saga.

And sources believe the explosive documentary — which the heir to the throne has understandably not watched, but likely will at some point — won’t do much to change his mind.

It is also said that he does not trust Harry’s motives given that he has a book coming out early next year.

The rift: Harry and William during the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace last year

The Mail revealed yesterday how royal insiders have been particularly upset by Netflix’s criticism of Queen Elizabeth and her Commonwealth legacy, which has been dismissed as ‘Empire 2.0’.

“All relationships are built on trust,” said a friend, “but for the royals, who live their lives in the spotlight, it goes double.”

The Prince is a very private man and what Harry does is curse everything he thinks. In this regard alone, many believe that he is unlikely to ever be able to mend his relationship with them. A lot of water has gone under the bridge.

William revealed last night that the day the Netflix show aired, he lost a close friend in Kenya and has other things on his mind.

In his first public comment since Harry’s programme, the Prince of Wales tweeted: ‘Yesterday I lost a friend who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most famous national parks. Mark Jenkins and his son Peter were tragically killed when they flew over Tsavo National Park while on air patrol.

“Tonight, I am thinking of Mark’s wife, family and colleagues who sadly lost a man we all love and admire.”

A source noted that Harry and Meghan previously served as chair and vice-chair of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which supports youth empowerment in Commonwealth countries, and were happy to be associated with it ‘until they quit their jobs to make money’. They also feel the Sussexes’ decision to secretly record 15 hours of video diaries, which they handed over to the documentary filmmakers, was an “appalling” betrayal of trust. They began filming in March 2020 – nearly 12 months before they officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

Meghan claims she received little support from Buckingham Palace as the new royal bride, saying there were no etiquette lessons and she was reduced to searching for the national anthem.

Harry has worked on the virtue of protecting his grandmother throughout this entire storyline – repeatedly making it clear how much he respects her and dismissing her from his allegations of racism. However, is this what they’ve been planning all along? Another source said it was horrific.

The Duke and Duchess signed lucrative deals, believed to be worth more than £100m, with Netflix and Spotify after they stepped down from the royal family.

In the first three episodes of the six-part series, Harry accused the royal family of “a massive level of unconscious prejudice” and collusion with the media that wanted to “destroy” Meghan, as well as insulting his father and brother about them. Bride’s choices.

After absorbing the first three episodes of the documentary, insiders on the royal family made sure yesterday to point out what they say are the many inconsistencies.

Sources dismissed this, saying she was being guided by the late Queen’s trusted deputy private secretary, Samantha Cohen, as well as her ladies-in-waiting. Understandably, Meghan was also offered dozens of meetings with senior officials, but refused to take their advice.

The Duchess also claimed she was told she could not invite her half-niece to her wedding. Insiders say it was her idea not to.

They also reject allegations that the minors and the media were working together to discredit them as a married couple. In fact, relations between the palace and the press were at an all-time low because the couple’s team was aggressively “fighting the fires” on their behalf.

“They were trying to prevent stories from being published in newspapers, not to plant them,” insists one source.