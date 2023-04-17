It’s the end – in a matter of days, the infamous volcano will wreak biblical havoc

You can remember the dark days these days Colombia, because horrible memories float to the surface in the minds of the inhabitants of the South American country. 38 years later, in the north of their country, the famously infamous volcano could erupt again with destructive force. In 1985, after ominous signs, Nevado del Ruiz destroyed, among others, the city of Armero, where irresponsible city management left a large part of the population, more than 21 thousand people dead.

The remaining 1-2 thousand people affected by the Andean stratovolcano died at the very beginning of the eruption, “thanks” to the exploding pyroclasts, while the townspeople did not leave their homes in time due to their extreme mayor, despite the disaster. The landslide reached them only two hours after the eruption. Because from Ruiz, 2,000 meters high, snow and ice melt, with moving mud and water from the rivers at the foot of the mountain, a flood of murderous force and speed hit Armero. As a result of the disaster, material damage was also significant, amounting to more than one billion US dollars.

Now CNN’s own website is quoting experts who say the biblical significance is likely to be destroyed. Ruiz Volcano is showing signs of reactivation, and the end is far from over. The region is highly specialized in agriculture and animal husbandry. A quarter of the cattle herd has already been evacuated, and occasional residents of the hillside have also been displaced until the volcano’s resurgence reaches its apparent peak.

For now, Nevado del Ruiz smokes and occasionally spews ash, but so far no destruction has occurred. Colombian hazard monitoring units monitor the volcano’s changes and events through multiple probes and drones. As seismic indicators in the region are increasingly alarming, they unanimously expect an eruption of historic significance.