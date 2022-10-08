It’s Mordor, more troubles in the NYC trailer for next week’s Episodes of Power finale

Nothing good ever happened in Middle-Earth while someone was wearing one of those prickly hats. screenshot : Youtube

There is only one week left now until the end of the first season of the Amazon Contest Lord of the rings turns out, rings of strength—Where do we have good authority, “All. Will. Be. Unfolded.” This is no less a definite source than the new trailer that has just been released for the final episode of the show’s first season. which was published today in the chain board in New York Comic Con.

Season Finale Trailer | Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power | Prime video

Saeed’s painting was a newly star-studded affair, as cast members Cynthia Addai Robinson Nazanin Bunyadi Charles Edwards Leon Wadham Benjamin Walker Daniel Wyman , and Sara Zwangobani all took to the stage to share behind-the-scenes stories and the excitement of the upcoming finale. That included a peek at an entire scene from the end, exclusively for those in the room. but while s help scene wont It is released online, Saloni Gagar, who attended Con, told us it was a “key scene” featuring Galadriel and Elrond, as well as characters from Walker, Edwards Gil-Glad and Celebrimbor. (Salony couldn’t say more than that, agonizing over… a warg, or something like that. Mithril Warranty? We do not know.)

what we were Can The post is the actual trailer, which suggests, yes: the coming of Sauron, folks. This means nothing of a quick glimpse of that Balrog appeared at the end This week’s episodeas well as a full set of shots of our multiple heroes who are in grave danger due to threats from all sides.

while, rings of strength Itself got going strong: Series modelers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay missed the panel with somewhat good reason—they’re gearing up to shoot the already-demanded second season. Oh, and the show will get an official podcast, too; genre fave Felicia Day – who was also present to moderate today’s session – will host the 8-episode companion show, which will be released for public consumption on October 14. You can check out a trailer for the show here: