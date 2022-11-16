November 17, 2022

It’s going to be hard to beat this Mega Samsung Frame TV Black Friday deal

Ayhan 6 mins ago 2 min read

We’ve been big fans of ‘Art TV’, Samsung’s Frame TV, for a while, and now there’s a host of great price cuts on it – in all its many sizes. The top of the selection is the Best Buy Chipset Deal $500 off the 55-inch 2022 model, bringing it from $1,499.99 to just $999.99 (Opens in a new tab).

But it doesn’t end there. Woot offers discounts on all sizes, and while the deal for the equivalent 55-inch model isn’t as good as the Best Buy deal above, if you’re looking for the other sizes, there are some great deals to get. Here they are at a glance:

We’ll be covering the best Black Friday TV deals as they’re live, all this week leading up to the official Black Friday weekend. But we can say that some of the best limited deals often come in the week leading up to the weekend, so it’s definitely worth considering these deals while supplies last.

