Italy elections 2022: Georgia Meloni looks set to become Italy’s most right-wing prime minister since Mussolini.

Addressing the media and supporters in the early hours of Monday morning, Meloni said it was “a night of pride for many and a night of redemption.”

“It is a victory that I want to dedicate to everyone who is no longer with us and wants this night,” she said. “Starting tomorrow we have to show our value … the Italians chose us and we will not betray that as we did not,” she said.

With 63% of the vote counted, the ultra-conservative Brotherhood of Italy won at least 26%, with coalition partners, the League, led by Matteo Salvini, taking around 9% and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia by more than 8%. Final results are expected later on Monday, but the formation of a new government is expected to take weeks.

The Meloni Brothers of Italy Party – which traces its origins back to post-war fascism – It has seen a huge rise in popularity in recent years, having won only 4.5% of the vote in the last election, in 2018.

The party’s popularity underscores Italy’s longstanding rejection of mainstream politics, demonstrated most recently by the country’s support for anti-establishment parties such as the Five Star Movement and the Salvini League.

Celebrating the early results Sunday evening, Salvini said on Twitter: “The center right is in clear advantage in both the House and Senate! It’s going to be a long night, but for now I want to say thank you.”

Meloni, a 45-year-old mother from Rome who campaigned under the slogan “God, Homeland and Family,” leads a party whose agenda is rooted in European skepticism and anti-immigration policies, which has also proposed limiting LGBTQ and abortion rights.

Preliminary results showed that the centre-left coalition, led by the Left Democratic Party and Center + Europe, won at least 26% of the vote, while former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s attempt to revive the Five Star Movement appeared to have. Unsuccessful about 15%.

The Democratic Party conceded defeat in the early hours of Monday morning, describing the results as “a sad evening for the country.”

“There is no doubt that given the data seen so far, we cannot attribute the victory to the right dragged by Giorgia Meloni. It is a sad evening for the country,” Democrat Deborah Seracciani told reporters.

Sunday’s snap national election was triggered by partisan infighting that saw the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government in July.

Voters headed to the polls amid a number of new regulations, with voting hours also containing one day instead of two.

Other changes included a smaller voting age in the Senate and a reduction in the number of elected seats – from 685 to 400 in the Senate and from 315 to 200 in the House. This parliament is scheduled to meet on October 13, at which point the head of state will invite party leaders to decide on the form of the new government.

Hot issues including Italy’s cost-of-living crisis, a €209 billion package from the European Covid recovery fund and the country’s support for the elections have dominated the run-up to the elections. Ukraine

Meloni differs from coalition partner leaders Berlusconi and Salvini on a number of issues, including Ukraine, and has no connection to Russian President Vladimir Putin, unlike the couple, who have said they would like to review sanctions against Russia because of their impact on Russia. Italian economy. Instead, Meloni was steadfast in her support for the defense of Ukraine.

The next prime minister – the sixth in just eight years – will be tasked with tackling those challenges, with rising energy costs and economic uncertainty among the country’s most pressing.

And while Meloni is set to go down in history as Italy’s first female prime minister, her politics doesn’t necessarily mean she’s interested in promoting women’s rights.

Emiliana de Blasio, a diversity and inclusion consultant at LUISS University in Rome, told CNN that Meloni “doesn’t raise all the questions about women’s rights and empowerment in general.”

Sunday’s results come as other far-right parties in other European countries have made recent gains, including the rise of the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats – a party with neo-Nazi roots – who are expected to play a key role in the new government. After winning the second largest share of seats in the general elections earlier this month.

And in France, while far-right organizer Marine Le Pen lost the French presidential election to Emmanuel Macron in April, her share of the popular vote shifted the French political center significantly to the right.

In a social media post early Monday, Meloni dedicated her anticipated win to “all the fighters, managers, supporters and everyone who – in these years – has contributed to our dream, giving soul and heart spontaneously and selflessly.”

“We will not betray your trust. We are ready to raise Italy’s level,” she added.