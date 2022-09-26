Italian elections: 51.1 percent of eligible voters cast their ballots by 7 p.m.

As of 7 pm, 51.1 percent of eligible voters had cast their ballots, which is a drop of more than seven percent from the evening of the 2018 parliamentary elections, the home ministry announced. Sunday.

Five years ago, the partial participation rate measured at 7 p.m. was 58.4 percent.

Now the majority of people – 59.7 percent – vote in the province of Emilia-Romagna, compared to 62.2 five years ago. In southern Calabria, 36.9 percent went to the polls, compared to 49.6 five years ago.

The biggest decrease can be seen in Campania, where the participation rate measured at seven in the evening was fourteen percent lower than in the 2018 parliamentary elections. The weather was very bad in the southern regions on Sunday. Analysts pointed out that the low participation rate could reduce the support of the Five Star Movement (M5S), as the party led by Giuseppe Conte is considered the most popular in this part of the country.

Polling is expected to end at 11 pm at party headquarters and press centers set up for the election. About four hundred Italian and foreign journalists identified themselves at the electoral center of the Italian Brothers (FdI) led by Giorgia Meloni, set up in a hotel in Rome.

In the last polls published two weeks ago, Meloni’s right-wing coalition has nearly twenty percentage points ahead of Enrico Letta’s left.

In the last hours before the polls closed, Giorgia Meloni posted a funny video on her social media page in which she held a cantaloupe, or Meloni in Italian.

(In original photo: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (J) casts his vote at a polling station in Rome, the opening day of parliamentary elections on Sept. 25, 2022, in this photo provided by the press office of the Italian Prime Minister’s Office. )

