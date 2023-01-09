It will take 6 months to get ‘Deadpool 3’ right in shape

Hugh Jackman discussed his fitness routine to play Wolverine during an appearance on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?”

Jackman, 54, is set to reprise his role as the Marvel superhero in the upcoming movie, “Deadpool 3.”

“This will be my job for six months,” the actor said, according to People.

Jackman, 54, shared with Wallace that getting back into superhero form is a six-month process.

“I learned you can’t rush it. I learned it takes time,” he explained. according to people. “So, we have six months from when I finish [Broadway’s “The Music Man”] When I started shooting. And I don’t do any other work. I will be with my family and train. This will be my job for six months.”

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in “X-Men”.

Jackman is currently playing “The Music Man” Harold Hill on Broadway alongside Sutton Foster who plays Marian Barrow. Jackman and the cast will perform their last show on January 15th. According to Variety. The newspaper stated that the offer was extended for two weeks “due to popular demand”. About “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” The “X-Men” star has spoken out about the physical benefits of performing on Broadway.

“And I’m healthy now. One thing about eight shows a week on Broadway singing and dancing is that I’m fit. So, I’m healthy. I’ve got a good place to start. And, apologies, chicken. Run a mile. Start running now because I’m coming for you.” Jackman joked to Wallace.

Jackman first portrayed Wolverine in 2000’s “X-Men.” Since then, Jackman’s Wolverine has appeared in 10 movies, including the upcoming “Deadpool 3.” The third installment of the ‘Deadpool’ franchise is set to be released in November 2024.

Jackman spoke to Men’s Health in 2016 About his rigorous workout routine to transform into a wolverine. At the time, Jackman said his 12-week training schedule includes two phases: bulking and cutting.

During the bulking phase, Jackman’s main focus was building muscle with bench presses and pushups, according to Men’s Health. Between stages, the actor adjusted his daily caloric intake from 6,000 calories to 3,500 calories. In the second phase, Jackman speeded up the routine by doing the same exercises with lower weights and higher reps, according to the interview.

Jackman joined Ryan Reynolds in September To announce Wolverine’s return to the big screen in a video posted to Twitter. In the video, Reynolds, who portrays Deadpool, jokes that he’s run out of ideas for the next hero movie. Jackman then walks through the background, casually agreeing to play Wolverine again.

In an interview with Watchman which was published Thursday, Jackman spoke about his decision to reprise the character. “I just wanted to do it and felt it in my gut.” Then I add. “I get dirty punches from Ryan Reynolds every single day.”