It was revealed who had obtained citizenship in Hungary

According to the report releasing the 2021 data, the largest number of EU citizens, 144,000, was provided by Spain, followed by France (130,400), Germany (130,000), Italy (121,500) and Sweden (89,400). Most of the new citizens (85 percent) were previously citizens of non-EU countries, and 13 percent were EU citizens who applied for citizenship in another member state.

The report reveals Hungary and Luxembourg have the highest proportion (71 and 65 percent) of citizenship holders Citizens of other EU countries.

74 percent of EU citizens with Hungarian citizenship are Romanian, 17 percent are Slovak.



On January 1, 2022, 94.6 percent of the total population of the European Union will be EU citizens, they said. The report shows that in 2021 – as in the previous year – Moroccans will make up the largest group of new EU citizens. Of the 86,200 Moroccans with EU citizenship, 71 percent hold Spanish or French citizenship. Moroccans were followed by Syrians (83,500), 70 percent of whom became Swedish or Dutch citizens. The third largest group of EU citizens are Albanians (32,300), 70 percent of whom have acquired Italian citizenship.

Romania, fourth in the top 10 list, has 28,600 people who have acquired citizenship in another EU member state, 33 percent of them in Italy. They were followed by Turks (25,700), 48 percent of whom became German citizens, and then Brazilians (20,400), mostly Portuguese or Italian citizenship. Most Algerians (19,300) took French citizenship. 37 percent (18,200) of Ukrainians with EU citizenship applied for Polish or Italian citizenship, and most Russians (17,300) took German and French citizenship. Russians were followed by Pakistanis (16,600) who obtained EU citizenship, mainly in Spain and Italy.

Among EU citizens, apart from Romanians, the largest number of Poles (12,500) and Italians (10,100) acquired citizenship in another EU member state.

