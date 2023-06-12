It was revealed where foreigners come to Hungary from

According to the latest data from KSH, the number of foreign citizens in Hungary increased by 10% in one year. This year, there were already 226,000 foreigners in the country, the highest number we have seen in any previous year; Ten years ago there were still 140,000.

Over the past decade, the number of foreign citizens staying in Hungary has been steadily increasing, with the only exception being in 2021, which was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

– Wrote an analysis of the office. In January this year, 2.3% of the country’s population were foreign nationals.

Although in 2013 half of the foreigners living in our country were citizens of neighboring countries, the proportion of this group began to decrease in the following years, and since 2019 it has stagnated at around 35-37%. In January of this year, almost two-thirds of the foreigners staying in our country (144 thousand people) were citizens of the European continent, 29% came from Asia (almost 65 thousand people), and 4% came from Africa (9050 people). , and 3.4% came from the United States (7600 people).

Reports suggest that many people who come to work in Hungary come with their entire families. According to official data, the number of foreign national employees in our country increased by 14% last year to 81,000.

The largest contributor to this increase was Ukrainian workers, who, as a result of the war, increased by 5,200 persons or 24% in one year.

Previous analysis by KSH highlighted that there was a slight restructuring in terms of citizenship in the second half of 2022: since the second quarter of 2021 the growth of the number of Ukrainian employees has slowed down, so their proportion among foreign employees has decreased slightly, while some non-EU countries (e.g. .Philippines, India) increased for incoming workers.

This is due to the publication of summer conditions for receiving workers from many countries outside the Union.

At the beginning of 2019, Hungarian companies employed 50,000 foreign workers, which rose to 60,000 by the end of the year, and then saw a decrease during the Covid crisis as the effects of the control measures took effect. Employment of foreigners has again shown a trend-like increase after a temporary slump as deregulation and the economy recovers.

On the one hand, this is related to the fact that workers from more countries can come to Hungary with easier conditions.

On the other hand, this trend indicates that post-Covid, companies again quickly entered into limits on the number of domestic employees.

Since the unemployment rate in Hungary was at a low level after the corona crisis, the growth of companies was already largely dependent on the import of foreign workers. Due to all this, the expert estimates that the arrival of hundreds of foreign workers every month may be closer to reality.

Based on official data, the number of foreigners working in our country increases every year by 5-10 thousand people (in non-Covid years), while the number of foreigners living here increases by about 20 thousand, so we can say that more people are trying to immigrate with their families.

Foreign workers may continue to come to the country in subsequent years. “One of the keys to the growth of the Hungarian economy is the protection and development of existing investments. The availability of necessary labor is necessary to maintain the activity of investments. The available labor force is locally scattered or insufficient. Training regulations” – reads the impact assessment of the draft law on “Employment of guest workers in Hungary”. According to the argument of the Govt

Dealing with mobility issues, implementing retraining and the necessary temporary nature of investments, employing guest workers to maintain competitiveness.

Magdolna Mihályi, Managing Director of Jobtain HR Service Kft – Who brings foreign workers into the country – When asked by the portfolio, he previously believed that everyone should see the need for foreign workers in Hungary due to the expansion of investments. “Specialist shortages have been experienced in some areas for years, and they are constantly looking for welders, CNC operators, forklift drivers for logistics and heavy machine operators. We also need language-speaking engineers and computer specialists,” he summarized.

Companies cannot fully meet their labor requirements domestically. Foreign investors do not invest in countries where there are not enough workers to work

The specialist said. He highlighted:

The importation of foreign workers became a key issue for Hungarian jobs to remain and investments to be brought to Hungary.

“For many years, the labor market has been very tight, there are areas where the unemployment rate is close to 1%, but to implement investments and attract new foreign investments, new labor must be available, which cannot be met alone. Hungarian labor reserves.” – Summarizes the current market situation and key challenge Xander Zomba In the background dialog. The Secretary of State responsible for employment policy in the Ministry of Economic Development Accordingly, regulatory involvement of foreign guest workers is necessary and the new bill submitted by the ministry serves this purpose. In response to our inquiry about how many tens of thousands of foreign workers from third countries could come to Hungary in the coming years, he did not give an exact figure, but could determine a relatively precise range.

The 81,000 foreign workers account for 1.7% of the working-age workforce, compared to 6% for Poles and 3.6% for Czechs. In our investigation, Sándor Czomba recalled Prime Minister Viktor Orbán saying a few months ago that Hungary needed 500,000 new workers. If we accept the assumption that the government mobilizes 100,000 of the 300,000 Hungarian labor reserves, the remaining labor requirement would be 400,000. If we start from Czech or Polish rates, then According to the portfolio’s calculations, there are 180,000-280,000 foreign guest workers, meaning hundreds of thousands more workers from abroad will be needed if the government wants to reach the regional level..

On the other hand, based on current trends, if there are 200-300 thousand foreign workers in Hungary, it will be three times more, and at least 500-600 thousand foreign citizens live in our country.

But analysts say increasing the workforce may not be the best way for a country to catch up. “The question arises as to whether extensive growth based on adding additional labor is the right way to capture the Hungarian economy,” he told Portfolio. Orsolya Nieste, Chief Economist, Erste Bank. “Wouldn’t we do better if we took advantage of the forced situation resulting from labor shortages and started moving the country in the direction of more intensive, less labor-intensive sectors that produce more added value?” Erste’s macroeconomist. “Of course, this transition will require further development of existing human resources, investments in education and health.” According to Orsolya Nyeste, “rather than importing large numbers of foreign workers, we can get out of the middle-income trap we’re currently heading into – by investing in human resources, improving education and healthcare”.

Cover image: Getty Images