It was Powerhouse Showbiz Lawyer who worked on Landmark 93 cases – Deadline

Burt Fieldsa strong, loyal and relentless entertainment attorney who has represented clients including Harvey and Bob Weinstein, Tom CruiseAnd the George LucasAnd the Beatles, Michael Jackson, and so many others in countless Hollywood headlines, are dead. He was 93 years old.

His representative told Deadline that Fields died on Sunday at his Malibu home with his longtime wife Barbara Guggenheim at his side.

Partner at Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP, Fields has experimented with numerous high-profile issues in the entertainment and communications industries over the past several decades. Like most major Hollywood studios and talent agencies during his unique career, other bold names include Jeffrey Katzenberg, David Geffen, James Cameron, Warren Beatty, Dustin Hoffman, Mike Nichols, Jerry Bruckheimer, Joel Silver, Madonna, writers Mario Puzo, James Clavell, Tom Clancy and Clive Kosler.

Harvey WeinsteinTell New York times In 2005, “In entertainment, getting into a lawsuit without Burt Fields is like walking into the North Pole without a jacket.”

A witty deal-maker and a cautious nerd, the cute Fields was as much a fan of history as he was of Hollywood’s inner moves. Having put together a diary in 2020, Fields has been extremely proud of his literary output with his works on Shakespeare’s author debate, Richard III and Elizabeth I and a novel about Napoleon and Josephine, among others over the years.

Fields was a prolific writer. When The Godfather Author and client Puzo died he was working on it the family, Fields completed it. Puzo, who admired Fields’ writing style in his legal memoirs, left notes for Fields on the Borgias so that Fields could complete the historical novel.

“For 40 years, Burt has been honored with his brilliance, fitness and charm,” said Bob Baradaran, managing partner at Greenberg Glusker, where Fields has spent most of his career. Burt was a beloved colleague, friend, and mentor who trained a generation of distinguished lawyers. We have been blessed to know and work with such a truly wonderful lawyer and human being.”

His many high-profile dealings and issues included representing Katzenberg in his messy divorce from Disney, Lucas in his deal with Disney theme parks, and Jackson in his landmark contract with Sony Music. Fields has also won a big award for the Beatles and Apple Corps over the course of Bitlemania musical, and one later for George Harrison against his former manager. He represented Paramount in its allure of Buchwald v. Paramount Case over come to america, And Betty is fighting to keep Paramount from cutting a few minutes out of his movie Reds.

Said Cruz, Longtime Client: “Bert Fields was a gentleman; an extraordinary human being. He had a strong wit, intense intelligence and a charm that made one enjoy every minute of his company. I loved him very much and always will. It was an honor to be his friend.”

Fields also represented DreamWorks SKG and Steven Spielberg in defeating an application for an injunction against the 1997 Academy Award winning film gallery. Amistad.

“Watching Burt was like watching a skilled surgeon,” Katzenberg once said.

Fields was notoriously “banned” from Disney by then-chairman Michael Eisner.

“I think it’s over with Lucas, I’m not sure,” he said in a 2015 interview. “But I got banned and Jeffrey Katzenberg really solved that. He was working at Disney at the time, and he asked me to have lunch, and he said, ‘Look, I’m sorry about that and I’m going to try to make it work.’ And he too. I was going on strike by all The main entertainment attorney v. Disney. I was going to say if they were stopping me from participating, none of us would deal with Disney. But I didn’t have to do that because Jeffrey made Eisner back off.”

Fields was also a key figure in the case of Anthony Pellicano, a disgraced and convicted private investigator who specialized in digging dirt for Hollywood’s heaviest by any means necessary – often illegally.

“I lost my best friend, colleague, and mentor,” said Pierce O’Donnell, partner at Greenberg Glusker. Burt, a Native American, was simply the greatest lawyer of his time in the same league as Clarence Darrow and Louis Neese. Burt was always a gentleman, he lived his life his way on his terms. Indefatigable, Burt truly was a Renaissance man: author and actor A pioneer and music enthusiast who knew all of Cole Porter’s lyrics. I will miss Burt more than words can express.”

Bertram Fields was born on March 31, 1929 in Los Angeles. After going to the University of California, he graduated Magna par excellence from Harvard Law School, where he was an editor at Harvard law review. After serving as a first lieutenant in the US Air Force during the Korean War, he began practicing law. He later taught at Stanford Law School and lectured annually at Harvard University.

Fields is survived by his wife, Barbara Guggenheim, a nationally known art consultant. son James Elder; grandson of Michael Lynn; and his granddaughter Annabelle.

Dominic Patten and Ted Johnson contributed to this report.